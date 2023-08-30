Arthur Maulet Has Steelers Games 'Circled on My Calendar for Sure'

John Harbaugh Says Ben Cleveland's Consistency Earned Him a Roster Spot

There was stiff competition to make Baltimore's roster as a backup offensive lineman, and Ben Cleveland earned his spot. A third-round pick in 2021, Cleveland has yet to secure a starting job, but the massive 6-foot-5, 257-guard has played in 21 games during his first two seasons and Harbaugh sees positive steps.

"The biggest thing with Ben is that he was able to be out there every day," Harbaugh said. "He made the strides and not just in one area – pretty much across the board. In the past, he's been in-and-out, in-and-out with different kinds of injuries. He stacked all those days in training camp, and then turn on the game film when you watch it. He played well, and he blocked people – run and pass. That's the bottom line. All the work he put in – it showed up in the games and he played well."

Harbaugh Pleased With Composition of Practice Squad

The Ravens signed 15 players to their initial practice squad Wednesday and Harbaugh was pleased with the talent they were able to keep. Four of the Ravens' six 2023 draft picks made the initial 53-man roster, with seventh-round guard Andrew Vorhees landing on the reserve/NFL list as expected.

Harbaugh mentioned center Sam Mustipher as one of the young practice squad players he was glad to see remain in Baltimore after passing through waivers.

"There's a lot of strategy that goes into it, and you have to extrapolate a little bit in terms of what might happen or what might not happen and try to keep as many of the players that you want – as many players as you can," Harbaugh said. "We were able to do that in the O-line Sam. The key guy there being Sam, right? For him to still be here and be prepped for providing us depth at center like he does – that kind of a player – that's a huge win for us."

Ravens rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly was claimed by the Seahawks after being part of Tuesday's roster cuts. Baltimore drafted Kelly in the fifth round out of Stanford, but he had an up-and-down training camp and preseason.

"We were hoping to get Kyu to the practice squad," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure he would've come to the practice squad. He was very happy here, but what an opportunity for him to go to Seattle and be on the 53. I texted him. I'm really happy for him, and we'll be pulling for him."