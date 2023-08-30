Ravens Set Their Initial 2023 Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed 15 players to their initial practice squad for the 2023 season, including veterans and young up-and-coming players from training camp.

Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on the squad, so Baltimore could still fill the remaining one.

There can be up to 10 players with as many as two years of accrued service, and a max of six players with unlimited accrued time. Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times for gamedays.

QB Anthony Brown

G Tykeem Doss

CB Jeremy Lucien

G Tashawn Manning

TE/FB Ben Mason

LB Jeremiah Moon

DT Rayshad Nichols

LB Josh Ross

WR Sean Ryan

TE Travis Vokolek

RB Owen Wright

Practice Squad Veteran

RB Melvin Gordon III

C Sam Mustipher

WR Laquon Treadwell

DB Daryl Worley

Here are the top takeaways from the first practice squad: