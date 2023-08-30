Ravens Set Their Initial 2023 Practice Squad

Aug 30, 2023 at 02:43 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Travis Vokolek

The Ravens have signed 15 players to their initial practice squad for the 2023 season, including veterans and young up-and-coming players from training camp.

Teams can have a maximum of 16 players on the squad, so Baltimore could still fill the remaining one.

There can be up to 10 players with as many as two years of accrued service, and a max of six players with unlimited accrued time. Practice squad players can be elevated up to three times for gamedays.

  • QB Anthony Brown
  • G Tykeem Doss
  • CB Jeremy Lucien
  • G Tashawn Manning
  • TE/FB Ben Mason
  • LB Jeremiah Moon
  • DT Rayshad Nichols
  • LB Josh Ross
  • WR Sean Ryan
  • TE Travis Vokolek
  • RB Owen Wright

Practice Squad Veteran

  • RB Melvin Gordon III
  • C Sam Mustipher
  • WR Laquon Treadwell
  • DB Daryl Worley

Here are the top takeaways from the first practice squad:

  • Veterans Brent Urban, Kevon Seymour and Josh Johnson are not on the practice squad. That could be an indication that all three could be coming up to the 53-man roster soon, once players are moved to injured reserve.
  • Vokolek caught a pair of touchdowns in the Ravens' second preseason game, against the Washington Commanders. The big-bodied tight end (6-foot-6, 260 pounds) from Nebraska showed impressive reliability as a pass catcher in practice and has the frame to develop into a strong blocker.
  • Fifth-round pick Kyu Kelly was claimed by the Seattle Seahawks off waivers, so the rookie cornerback could not be placed on Baltimore's practice squad.
  • Mustipher remains as the Ravens' backup center to Tyler Linderbaum. Patrick Mekari could step in if needed in a pinch, but Mustipher could be the solution for multiple games. Former Ravens center Trystan Colon, who was cut by the New York Jets, was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals.
  • Treadwell and Ryan got initial wide receiver spots instead of James Proche II, Tarik Black and undrafted rookie Dontay Demus Jr., the University of Maryland product.
  • Ross was retained on the practice squad while Kristian Welch, who has played in 43 games the past three seasons, was not.
  • The Ravens brought back veteran Melvin Gordon III, who finished last season on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Baltimore also kept undrafted rookie running back Owen Wright, who had 12 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown in the preseason finale.

