As Holiday Approaches, Ravens are Thankful to Give Back

The Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Tuesday with a little help from Ravens starting linebacker Jameel McClain.

McClain, who once lived out of a Salvation Army shelter as a child, spoke to attendees about his personal experiences with the organization – expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to return the support.

After his introduction, the 250-pound Syracuse product presented awards to some of Salvation Army's top local supporters, handing each recipient a commemorative plaque to recognize their outstanding contributions.

The event concluded with the ceremonial first donation, where McClain and fellow supporters dropped a contribution into the iconic red kettle, launching the annual campaign, which runs from Nov. 16 to Dec. 24.

Derrick Mason's Karaoke Tour

Accompanied by a KJ and a microphone, WR Derrick Mason showcased some of his lesser known talents on Tuesday by visiting residents at the Blakehurst Retirement Community for his annual karaoke tour.

Although it's clear that the Ravens wide receiver is much better suited as a professional football player than a singer, it didn't stop him from performing some of his favorite tunes – everything from The Temptations and Frank Sinatra, to Michael Jackson.

More than 80 residents at the Towson, Md. retirement center gathered to listen – and even join in – on the light-natured performance. Residents and staff teamed together for renditions of Sister Sledge's "We are Family," and The Supremes' "Stop! In the Name of Love."

Mason even pulled up one staff member's son to join him in singing The Temptations' "Ain't too Proud to Beg," which prompted cheers from the enthusiastic crowd. For his encore, Mason closed with his personal favorite – and go-to karaoke song – Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror."

