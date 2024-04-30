Ravens Employee Wins Prestigious Award for Promoting Football in Maryland

Youth football is growing in Maryland and Adam Rudel is playing an instrumental role.

The Ravens' senior manager of marketing and football operations was chosen to receive the Jerry Mears Service to Football Award for his dedication to promoting football throughout the state of Maryland.

The prestigious honor is chosen by the Maryland Football Coaches Association and is named for Hall of Fame coach Jerry E. Mears, who led two Arundel County high school teams. This is the 35th annual presentation of the award.

Rudel has been a key piece of Maryland's continued participation in the Big 33 Classic All-Star Game, in which the best high school senior football players in Maryland compete against the best Pennsylvania has to offer. It's the oldest all-star game played in the United States and there has never been a Super Bowl played where there wasn't a former player Big 33 player on one of the rosters. Ravens receiver/returner Deonte Hardy played in the Big 33.

"Adam has truly been an ally to the football coaches at all levels in the Baltimore Region," President of the Maryland Football Coaches Association Marc Mesaros said. "With Adam's help, we have been able to hold tryouts, skill development camps, and practices at both the Ravens' indoor practice facility and at M&T Bank Stadium, and that association with the Ravens has been an invaluable tool that has bolstered both our participation in the game by member schools as well as participation within our coaches association.

"None of that growth would have occurred without the help and support of Adam Rudel. He has been a continuous advocate for football in Maryland and we are grateful for his help and support."

Rudel joins great company, as past recipients of the award include legendary Baltimore sportscasters Vince Bagli, John Steadman, Keith Mills, Johnny Holliday and Bruce Cunningham. Ed McTaggart of Riddell Sports also received the award this year.

"It's our duty as the Ravens to give back to our local high school football community," Rudel said. "As a former high school football player, I'm honored to serve in this role and privileged to represent a franchise that has such an incredible reputation."

Rudel also helped launch the Frederick County Public Schools Girls' Flag Football Pilot League last fall. The league saw success with 280 girls from 10 schools participating in the program. The league is the first of its kind in Maryland and will expand to include Montgomery, Baltimore City, and Washington County public schools this fall.