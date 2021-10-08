As Ravens Offense Evolves, Lamar Jackson Wants Opponents to Focus on Stopping the Run

So, when will defenses adjust from focusing on stopping Jackson's legs to preparing for the pass?

"It will be different next week and the week after. It's always going to be different," Harbaugh said. "You always have to be ready for all the different things you can get, because in any one game, there can be something that can really give you a problem. I really think Greg and those guys do a great job with that. We try to stay on top of that and try to anticipate what we're going to get."

"There's a little bit of a cat and mouse game every week with that. We're ready for anything," Roman said. "For us now, a gameplan is not like it used to be for me. It's 'If they do what we think they're going to do, here's what we're going to do' [or] 'If they copycat this, we're going to do this.' That falls on the players, so they have extra preparation because we never know what we're going to get."

The NFL goes through defensive "trends" and it's a copycat league. Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn said a number of other teams were calling him asking how to defend the Ravens after the Lions held Baltimore to a season-low 387 yards, including a season-low 116 rushing, and 19 points. Only problem was Jackson and the offense would have had a huge day if not for some wide-open drops.

When the Broncos took it to an "extreme" level, as Roman put it, last week, they found out the hard way that selling out versus the run isn't going to work. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how the Colts' similarly aggressive, fast defense opts to approach Jackson on Monday night.

"[The Broncos] wanted to stop the run, so we had to throw the ball," Jackson said. "I hope teams do it a lot. Just let us throw the ball around, let our playmakers make plays."

The Colts' defense ranks last in the league in completion percentage (60.6) on throws downfield, and second-to-last in passing touchdowns (6) and passer rating (131.6) on such passes. They have some Pro Bowl talent up front with middle linebacker Darius Leonard and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, but on paper, it seems they're susceptible in the secondary.

"They're a tough defense – fast [and] aggressive," Jackson said this week. "The guys run to the ball; all 11 at the ball every play. You have to be on your 'Ps' and 'Qs.' You have to be completing passes and keeping the ball moving, because that's a bend but don't break defense."

Roman cautioned fans not to "jump to any conclusions" about the direction of the Ravens offense with it being more pass-heavy the past two weeks.