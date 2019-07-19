As Training Camp Approaches, the Spotlight Doesn't Faze Lamar Jackson

Heading into training camp this year, Jackson wanted to be on the same page with more of his targets, to enter training camp with command of the offense. Jackson believes those goals have been accomplished.

"Absolutely," Jackson said. "(Last year) I came in at the end of the season, didn't really have any chemistry with them. So I just wanted to take a little part of my summer break and get with the guys."

At mandatory minicamp, Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda saw a more self-assured Jackson than the quarterback who ended last season.

"He's definitely commanding the huddle with more confidence from last year, just calling the plays," Yanda said. "And, you can see he's settling in a little bit, which you should be in your second year, and he's definitely done that. He has a long ways to go, just like all young guys do, but he's definitely shown growth."

This will be Jackson's second Ravens training camp, but so many things have changed since last year. It's a different offense with a new offensive coordinator (Greg Roman), and the Ravens made offseason moves to spice up the offense, drafting Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, and Justice Hill, and signing Mark Ingram II and Seth Roberts during free agency.