At First Glance: Ravens vs. Raiders





John Eisenberg: With the toughest stretch of their schedule looming, the Ravens couldn't afford to slip up at home against the fast-fading Raiders. They made sure they didn't with strong showings on both sides of the ball. Joe Flacco was at his best, dropping throws of all kinds into an array of hands. Baltimore's receivers struggle at times to gain separation from defenders, but not in this game; they were wide, wide open all day. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees rightfully employed an aggressive scheme against an offense missing its top backs. The Raiders had some success against it through the air, but Carson Palmer was under too much steady pressure to keep the score close. The Ravens hadn't enjoyed an easy win since their season opener, so this was welcomed and also needed heading into Pittsburgh week.

Ryan Mink: This was a statement game for the Ravens. After five straight narrow victories, Baltimore put an absolute thumping on the Raiders. This doesn't prove that the Ravens are the best team in the AFC, or erase all of their issues. But it will give the Ravens a shot of confidence heading into a critical three-game stretch against the Steelers, Chargers and Steelers. The passing offense got on track, especially behind the tight ends. The defense saw a revival in the pass rush, especially from Paul Kruger. Special teams scored two touchdowns and we get to compare touchdown celebrations between Sam Koch and Jacoby Jones. When you're doing that at the end of a game, you know it's been a good day.

Garrett Downing:Talk about a convincing victory. The Ravens couldn't have looked much better than they did Sunday against the Raiders, as they delivered their most convincing victory since the season opener against Cincinnati. The offense was a machine, as quarterback Joe Flacco moved the ball up and down the field the entire game. Flacco spread the ball to his receivers and tight ends, and just about everything went right for the offense. The defense had another strong showing and special teams was also impressive, as Jacoby Jones returned a kickoff for a 105-yard touchdown and punter Sam Koch ran in a touchdown on a fake field goal. When your punter is scoring touchdowns, you know things are working in your favor. After narrow victories in recent weeks, the Ravens dominated on Sunday and now they hope to ride the momentum into Pittsburgh for a key matchup next Sunday against the Steelers.