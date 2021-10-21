At the Top of Tight End Heap, Mark Andrews Plans to Keep 'Going Off'

There is no doubt the Cincinnati Bengals will make trying to contain Andrews a top priority when they visit the Ravens on Sunday in an AFC North showdown. The Ravens are 22-3 since 2018 when Andrews has 50 or more receiving yards, including every game in their current five-game winning streak.

Andrews is an exceptional route runner who has a natural knack for making adjustments to get open. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman had an immediate feeling that Andrews had a chance to be very good early in his career.

"When he first got here, one day in, I went upstairs and basically told everybody, 'This guy's got a feel,'"Roman said. "He's got an instinct. I think that's one of his greatest strengths. He knows how to get open, he has a good feel for setting up defenders. He spent a lot of time this offseason working on releases and different nuances of route running. It's really shown itself on game day. We have high expectations of Mark and he does for himself. That's kind of where it all starts."

Andrews also has terrific chemistry with Lamar Jackson. It's a relationship that continues to grow. When Jackson and several teammates traveled to Arizona this summer to workout with Andrews, Jackson had the feeling his tight end would have a breakout season.

"When we were in Arizona, he was getting after it," Jackson said. "He just wants to be the best, and that's what you need out of your players."

There really isn't an offseason for Andrews. He has always been serious about his training, adding some things and simplifying others as he learns more about his body and gains more experience.

"I always treat my offseasons very … I'm very kind of rigid about how I'm thinking," Andrew said. "I want to have big years. I want to help this team. It was great for Lamar and those guys to come out and see where my head is at when I'm in Arizona."