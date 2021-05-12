Baltimore Ravens 2021 Schedule

|WEEK
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|PRE 1
|TBD: Aug 13-15
|TBD
|vs. SAINTS
|FIND TICKETS
|PRE 2
|TBD: Aug 20-22
|TBD
|at PANTHERS
|FIND TICKETS
|PRE 3
|TBD: Aug 27-29
|TBD
|at WASHINGTON
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 1
|Mon., Sep. 13
|8:15 PM
|at RAIDERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 2
|Sun., Sep. 19
|8:20 PM
|vs. CHIEFS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 3
|Sun., Sep. 26
|1:00 PM
|at LIONS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 4
|Sun., Oct 3
|4:25 PM
|at BRONCOS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 5
|Mon., Oct 11
|8:15 PM
|vs. COLTS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 6
|Sun., Oct 17
|1:00 PM
|vs. CHARGERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 7
|Sun., Oct 24
|1:00 PM
|vs. BENGALS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 8
|BYE
|WEEK 9
|Sun., Nov. 7
|1:00 PM
|vs. VIKINGS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 10
|Thu., Nov. 11
|8:20 PM
|at DOLPHINS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 11
|Sun., Nov. 21
|1:00 PM
|at BEARS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 12
|Sun., Nov. 28
|8:20 PM
|vs. BROWNS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 13
|Sun., Dec. 5
|4:25 PM
|at STEELERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 14
|Sun., Dec. 12
|1:00 PM
|at BROWNS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 15
|Sun., Dec. 19
|1:00 PM
|vs. PACKERS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 16
|Sun., Dec. 26
|1:00 PM
|at BENGALS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 17
|Sun., Jan. 2
|4:25 PM
|vs. RAMS
|FIND TICKETS
|WEEK 18
|Sun., Jan. 9
|1:00 PM
|vs. STEELERS
|FIND TICKETS
Eisenberg: Five Takeaways From Ravens' 2021 Schedule
There are plenty of 'wow' moments looking at this year's schedule and the late start to AFC North games is the biggest of all.
Five Primetime Games Highlight Ravens Schedule
For the second straight year, the Ravens have five primetime games on their schedule, including the first two games of the season.
LaVar Ball, Shooter McGavin Among Cameo Celebrities Who Announce Ravens' 2021 Schedule
Prankster General Manager Eric DeCosta got Kevin from "The Office" to bring along some of his celeb friends to announce the schedule to John Harbaugh.
Rashod Bateman, Three Others Sign Contract With Ravens
Baltimore has swiftly reached a contract agreement with its top pick in the draft, wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
Five Things to Look For in 2021 Schedule Release
Here's what should grab your attention when the Ravens' 2021 schedule is revealed Wednesday night.
Mailbag: Anything New on a Pass Rusher Landing in Baltimore?
Who will lead the team in sacks? Who could be a dark horse instant impact rookie? Will James Proche II make the team?
Four Reasons Why the Ravens Have the NFL's Second-Toughest Schedule
With opponents' combined winning percentage from 2020 at .563, the Ravens have the NFL's second-toughest 2021 schedule.
Ravens to Host Rams in New 17-Game Season
The NFL announced it will play a 17-game regular season in 2021, meaning a home game against the Los Angeles Rams will be added to Baltimore's schedule.
Late for Work 5/12: Ravens Are the 'Wrong Team to Underestimate' in the AFC North
High praise for the undrafted class. The 2018 draft is still earning high grades. Could Marlon Humphrey hear the Steelers calling routes?
Ravens Open 2021 Season With a Monday Night Football Trip to Vegas
Starting their 2021 regular season in primetime, the Ravens will visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.