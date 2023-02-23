Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Host Touchdown for Teachers Program

Feb 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank are inviting nominations for their 10th annual Touchdown for Teachers program, which recognizes local teachers who provide outstanding service for their schools and communities.

Beginning today, anyone may nominate an outstanding educator via the online application form through Friday, April 7. All finalists will be notified of their selection by April 21.

Three finalists – including the eventual grand prize winner – will be selected from a panel of community members and school officials, with the assistance of Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff. They will be chosen based on involvement in their school and/or community, their degree of positive impact and a demonstrated commitment to education.

The grand prize winner will receive the following:

  • $5,000 in grant funds, payable to his/her school or district
  • A classroom visit by a Ravens' coach or player, accompanied by mascot Poe

The two remaining finalists will each receive $1,000 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. Every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Ravens and M&T Bank.

"Touchdown for Teachers recognizes exceptional teachers who do the vitally important work of educating our children with little fanfare," said Augie Chiasera, M&T Bank's regional president for Greater Baltimore. "My dad was a teacher, so I know firsthand how teachers motivate and inspire students every day. We are proud to recognize their contributions."

To nominate a teacher for Touchdown for Teachers, complete the online nomination form at www.baltimoreravens.com/teachers by April 7.

