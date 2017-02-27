Baltimore Ravens And M&T Bank Host Touchdown For Teachers Program

The Baltimore Ravens will host its fourth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program, presented by M&T Bank, which recognizes local teachers for outstanding service to their schools and communities.
Five finalists will be chosen based on involvement in their school and/or community, their degree of positive impact and a demonstrated commitment to education. Those selected will be honored during the Ravens Flock Festival at M&T Bank Stadium in April.
The grand prize winner, selected from the group of finalists, will receive the following:
- $2,000 in grant funds, payable to his/her school or district
- A classroom visit by a Ravens' coach or player, accompanied by Ravens mascot Poe
The four remaining finalists will each receive $500 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. Every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank.
"It's important to recognize the outstanding work our teachers are doing in the community," said Augie Chiasera, President of M&T Bank's Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake markets. "Teachers can literally turn lives around and inspire our young people to reach their potential. The Touchdown for Teachers program is a way to celebrate the positive impact teachers have on students and the entire community."
Educators must be nominated through the application form that can be completed online at www.baltimoreravens.com/teachers and submitted no later than Friday, April 7. All finalists will be notified no later than Tuesday, April 18. The five finalists and eventual grand prize winner will be selected from a panel of community members and school officials, with the assistance of Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank staff.