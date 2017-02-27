Baltimore Ravens And M&T Bank Host Touchdown For Teachers Program





The Baltimore Ravens will host its fourth-annual Touchdown for Teachers program, presented by M&T Bank, which recognizes local teachers for outstanding service to their schools and communities.

Five finalists will be chosen based on involvement in their school and/or community, their degree of positive impact and a demonstrated commitment to education. Those selected will be honored during the Ravens Flock Festival at M&T Bank Stadium in April.

The grand prize winner, selected from the group of finalists, will receive the following:

$2,000 in grant funds, payable to his/her school or district

A classroom visit by a Ravens' coach or player, accompanied by Ravens mascot Poe

The four remaining finalists will each receive $500 in grant funds, payable to their school or district. Every nominated educator will receive a certificate of recognition from the Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank.

"It's important to recognize the outstanding work our teachers are doing in the community," said Augie Chiasera, President of M&T Bank's Greater Baltimore and Chesapeake markets. "Teachers can literally turn lives around and inspire our young people to reach their potential. The Touchdown for Teachers program is a way to celebrate the positive impact teachers have on students and the entire community."