Baltimore Ravens and Rod Woodson Partner with Autumn Lake Healthcare

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they have entered a partnership with Autumn Lake Healthcare. Former Ravens safety and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson will also serve as the spokesperson and face of their "Passion and Compassion" campaign for the 2022 season.

Autumn Lake Healthcare, which is the "Official Skilled Nursing Facility Partner of the Baltimore Ravens," debuted its partnership with the team as the gameday sponsor during the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

"We are honored to partner with a pillar in the healthcare community like Autumn Lake," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "Our organizations have aligned values, and nobody better represents both brands than Rod Woodson. We're excited for the work we will accomplish together."

Earlier today, former Ravens players Jimmy Smith, Jamie Sharper and Brad Jackson, along with Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Edgar, visited Autumn Lake Healthcare at Crofton in Crofton, Md., providing coffee and donuts to thank healthcare staff and meet residents.

As part of the endorsement with Woodson, he will be featured in television and radio commercials, along with print and digital marketing assets, scheduled to air in-market later this month. In addition to the radio commercials, Autumn Lake Healthcare is the presenting sponsor of the WBAL 1090AM Post-Game Radio Show.

"We are very excited to have partnered with the Ravens and Rod Woodson," Autumn Lake chief operating officer Mark Schwartz stated. "Both Autumn Lake Healthcare and the Ravens are synonymous with Maryland pride, and both stand for excellence, passion and a real sense of caring. We could not be more thrilled to join the Ravens family with Rod Woodson representing our brands."

Clinical excellence and compassionate care are the cornerstones of each Autumn Lake Healthcare center. Each center's specialty caregivers aim to exude personal warmth while adhering to the highest professional standards for medical treatment. Autumn Lake Healthcare's centers have a philosophy: We maintain that the healing process should be holistic. Each center's well-trained, compassionate, and experienced doctors, therapists, and specialists comprise a comprehensive team devoted to creating personalized havens of hospitality throughout each individual's recovery process.

ABOUT THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

The Baltimore Ravens are one of five NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fifth-most total victories (152), won the league's second-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in nine of the past 14 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018 & 2019).

ABOUT AUTUMN LAKE HEALTHCARE