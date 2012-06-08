Baltimore Ravens And Under Armour Elevate Partnership With Comprehensive Deal





The Baltimore Ravens, who play at M&T Bank Stadium in Camden Yards and Under Armour (NYSE: UA), the leader in performance apparel, footwear and accessories, whose global headquarters are located downtown at Locust Point, are joining forces in a wide-ranging collaboration that will feature multiple community-focused initiatives. The ten-year agreement also includes naming rights for the Ravens' practice facility in Owings Mills, which will be renamed the Under Armour Performance Center.

These dynamic organizations are led by nationally-recognized business and civic leaders. Both Steve Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens and Kevin Plank, the Founder, CEO and Chairman of Under Armour, have enjoyed tremendous success both in the United States and abroad.

"I love the Under Armour brand and am proud that it is Baltimore-based," Bisciotti said. "They started with football wear that players wanted, and still do. They produce great products. Under Armour is the only partner for our training center. Their success has been off the charts, and this partnership will serve as a long-term platform that will showcase to the nation the best of what two of Baltimore's strongest companies have to offer."

"We've enjoyed a great relationship with Steve and the Ravens over the years. The Under Armour Performance Center is a facility that reflects our shared commitment to making all athletes better and to help the Ravens players excel on game-day," said Plank. "We are even more excited that our partnership extends off-the-field, and will allow both of us to implement meaningful changes in the community."

While both the Ravens and Under Armour have been active in improving the community, the two companies will combine to empower local youth and schools through football initiatives. Specific youth football programs include the creation of annual grants, multiple clinics and statewide competitions. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his assistants will play an active role in some of these programs, including a free Under Armour-sponsored clinic for over 400 Carroll County youth on June 16 at McDaniel College.

The creation of an annual 7-on-7 high school flag-football tournament, which already has attracted registration from 72 schools and more than 1,400 students for 2012, highlights the competitive elements of the agreement.

A visible component of the partnership is the renaming of the Ravens' practice facility to the Under Armour Performance Center, which will host local and national media throughout the year and will showcase two of the city's most successful corporate entities.

Under Armour recently announced the launch of a local community-based empowerment program, entitled "WIN Baltimore." The platform is designed to spark positive social change throughout Baltimore and its surrounding neighborhoods by fueling the social, educational and physical advancement of the boys and girls who will serve as the future business and community leaders of the region.

The Ravens franchise, founded in 1996, won Super Bowl XXXV in January of 2001. The team has earned playoffs berths in five of the last six seasons, and they are the NFL's only team to appear in the playoffs in each of the last four seasons – posting at least one victory in each of those postseasons. Long recognized for their community involvement, the Ravens' mission is to win football games, serve their fans and be a positive force in the community.

About Under Armour, Inc.