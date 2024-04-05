Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles Donate $10 Million to Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund

The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles have together donated $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund. Each organization contributed $5 million, respectively.

The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund was established to provide ongoing support to the recovery and resilience efforts for families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the March 26 Key Bridge tragedy. This fund supports regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize, in coordination with adjacent efforts with the Foundation's strategic partners.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stated. "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

"The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested," said Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein. "Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business."

If you would like to support the Baltimore Community Foundation's Key Bridge relief efforts, please donate here.

