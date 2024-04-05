 Skip to main content
Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles Donate $10 Million to Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund

Apr 05, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens
People view from Fort McHenry a container ship as it rests against the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Baltimore, Md.
Matt Rourke/AP Photo
The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles have together donated $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund. Each organization contributed $5 million, respectively.

The Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund was established to provide ongoing support to the recovery and resilience efforts for families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the March 26 Key Bridge tragedy. This fund supports regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize, in coordination with adjacent efforts with the Foundation's strategic partners.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti stated. "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

"The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested," said Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein. "Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business."

If you would like to support the Baltimore Community Foundation's Key Bridge relief efforts, please donate here.

About the Baltimore Community Foundation

Baltimore Community Foundation is a philanthropic foundation created by and for the people of Greater Baltimore, where many donors join together to make the region they love a better place, today and for future generations. Their mission is to inspire donors to achieve their charitable goals from generation to generation and to improve the quality of life in the Baltimore region through grantmaking, enlightened civic leadership and strategic investments. BCF's vision is of a Baltimore that boasts a growing economy where all have the opportunity to thrive. Their action agenda organizes grants, initiatives and advocacy around this vision. The values that guide their work are trustworthiness, inclusion, and entrepreneurialism.

With assets over $255 million comprised of nearly 900 charitable funds, BCF has granted over $600 million since its inception in 1972 and is one of the Baltimore region's top grantmaking foundations. BCF makes charitable contributions to support a wide range of issues affecting the Baltimore region, currently with a focus on investments in two interest areas: Neighborhoods and Education. BCF also serves as the fiscal sponsor for major program initiatives and is affiliated with multiple supporting organizations. BCF undergoes a vigorous accreditation every year and is certified under the Council on Foundation's National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.

BCF operates from the knowledge that profound disparities in opportunity exist between people of color and their white counterparts; and acknowledge the historic and ongoing role that structural racism plays in creating and perpetuating those disparities. That is why they are committed to reducing racial disparities, identifying and combating structural racism, and fostering more equity and inclusion through grantmaking, initiatives, and advocacy.

