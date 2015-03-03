



BALTIMORE RAVENS CHEERLEADER TRYOUTS

The Baltimore Ravens will host auditions for their 2015 cheerleading squad this weekend (Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8) at the Downtown Athletic Club. Saturday registration will be held between 9:30–10:15 a.m., and material will be taught from 10:20–11:50 a.m. Formal auditions will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with call-backs on Sunday.

"Entering our 18th cheerleading season, we are excited," Ravens head coach of cheerleading Tina Galdieri said. "Cheerleading tryouts are not only a time when new people can step up and join our team, but veterans are also expected to improve their skills to remain on the squad. We look forward to seeing even more talented athletes this year who will strive to become a part of the Ravens organization."

Approximately 100-200 male and female hopefuls will participate in open tryouts, with 50 making the final squad. Media members may attend tryouts from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Sunday to obtain interviews and footage.

Perspective cheerleaders may apply on Saturday without pre-registering. For those looking to apply this season, all tryout information can be found at www.BaltimoreRavens.com/Cheerleaders.

Who: Ravens Cheerleading Hopefuls

What: 2015 Ravens Cheerleading Squad Tryouts

Where: Downtown Athletic Club

210 E Centre Street