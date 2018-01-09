Baltimore Ravens Coaching Announcements

RAVENS COACHING ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Baltimore Ravens promoted Don "Wink" Martindale to defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald to linebackers coach and Sterling Lucas to quality control defense, head coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday afternoon.

Martindale, 54, enters his seventh year with the Ravens after serving as linebackers coach from 2016-17 and inside linebackers coach from 2012-15. Under his guidance, LB C.J. Mosley has developed into one of the league's top defenders, earning three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons.

The 2018 campaign will mark Martindale's 14th season coaching in the NFL, where he has also spent time with Oakland (2004-08) and Denver (2009-10). In 2010, he served as the Broncos' defensive coordinator.

"'Wink' has earned the promotion to defensive coordinator," Harbaugh stated. "His aggressive mentality will serve to take our defense to new levels. He is obviously respected by players, many of whom have already benefited from his direct coaching at the linebacker position. He knows the ins and outs of what we have been about on defense and has been an important contributor to our success on that side of the ball. This is an exciting day for Wink and his family, and also one for the Ravens."

Macdonald, 30, has been with the Ravens since 2014, when he started as a coaching intern on defense. He was then promoted to defensive assistant (2015-16) and defensive backs coach (2017). This past season, Baltimore's defense led the NFL with 22 interceptions and forced a league-best 34 turnovers.

"Mike is one of the rising coaching standouts in the NFL, and he has earned the respect in the locker room and in the coaching room," Harbaugh stated. "We're excited to see what he'll do when he coaches our linebackers."