Baltimore Ravens Coaching Change

Oct 10, 2016 at 02:58 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh:

"After very careful consideration, I have decided to make a change to our offensive coaching staff and have replaced Marc Trestman with Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. My obligations are to the team, the organization and the fans to be the very best team we can be. Today we find ourselves one game out of the division and conference lead after experiencing two tough losses at home. We will work to be better in every aspect of our football team. Our expectations are high, and we look forward to fulfilling them.

"I appreciate and respect the efforts and contributions Marc has made to the team since his arrival. Marc is a good person and an excellent football coach." 

A 22-year NFL coaching veteran, Marty Mornhinweg, who joined Baltimore as quarterbacks coach in 2015, is a former head coach of the Detroit Lions (2001-02). He has also served as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets (2013-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2004-12) and San Francisco 49ers (1997-2000).

