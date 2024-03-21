Early Unofficial Projection of Ravens' 2024 Depth Chart

The first wave of free agency is over, and the Ravens' roster has undergone significant changes. Here's how the 2024 depth chart shapes up at his point, with more additions to come after the draft:

Quarterback

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backup: Josh Johnson

Competing: Malik Cunningham

Jackson is coming off his second MVP season and hopes to play even better after a full year in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system. There will be competition for the No. 2 quarterback role after Tyler Huntley's departure to the Browns. Cunningham will have an opportunity to show his potential after being signed off the Patriots' practice squad last season, while Johnson returns to add a veteran presence. Baltimore could also draft a quarterback on Day 3 to compete for a roster spot.

Offensive Line

Starters: LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Patrick Mekari, C Tyler Linderbaum, RG Ben Cleveland, RT Daniel Faalele

Backups: Sala Aumavae-Laulu, Andrew Vorhees, Josh Jones

Competing: TyKeem Doss, Tashawn Manning

Rebuilding the offensive line around Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum is the Ravens' No. 1 offseason priority. The signing of Jones, who has played both tackle and guard positions, adds more experience to the mix. Cleveland, Faalele Vorhees and Aumavae-Laulu all have a chance to earn starting roles after the departures of LG John Simpson (Jets), RT Morgan Moses (Jets) and RG Kevin Zeitler (Lions). Stanley hopes to return to top form after several injury-plagued seasons, but this year's draft is loaded with talented offensive linemen and the Ravens could select at least two.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor

Backups: Tylan Wallace

Competing: Sean Ryan

Bateman will be expected to a bigger part of the offense coming off his first healthy season. Flowers became Baltimore's leading receiver as a rookie and has star potential. Even after re-signing the steady Agholor, the Ravens are seeking more depth after parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. and Devin Duvernay (Jaguars). The Ravens may sign a veteran free agent and there's a chance General Manager Eric DeCosta will use another high draft pick on a receiver.

Running Back

Starter: Derrick Henry, Patrick Ricard (fullback)

Backups: Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell, Owen Wright

Signing a five-time 1,000-yard back like Henry was an offseason home run. Henry's physicality, running behind the blocking of bruising fullback Ricard, gives Baltimore perhaps the NFL's most punishing ground attack. Hill is coming off his best year, and the Ravens expect Mitchell's big-play speed to rejoin the lineup at some point next season after he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Tight End

Starter: Mark Andrews

Backups: Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

Competing: Scotty Washington

A three-time Pro Bowler, Andrews returned for the AFC Championship game after suffering a serious ankle injury in November and has the offseason to fully recover. Likely blossomed when Andrews was out, raising the possibility that Monken will use more formations featuring two tight ends next season. Kolar is another talented young target, giving Baltimore perhaps the league's deepest tight end room.

Defensive Line

Starters: Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones

Backups: Brent Urban, Broderick Washington Jr.

Competing: Rayshad Nichols, Bravvion Roy

Signing Madubuike to a four-year deal in March keeps one of the game's most dominant defensive players in Baltimore during his prime. Pierce, Jones, Urban and Washington are part of a deep defensive line rotation that remains one of the team's strengths.

Outside Linebacker

Starters: Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo

Backups: Tavius Robinson

Competing: Malik Hamm

The Ravens need more depth at the position and could spend a high draft pick on an edge rusher. Veteran free agents Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy were major contributors last season and it's possible that either or both will re-sign. Robinson had a solid rookie season and could see more snaps in 2024. The talented Ojabo has been plagued by injuries his first two seasons, making the upcoming year crucial for his development.

Inside Linebacker

Starters: Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson

Backups: Malik Harrison, Chris Board

Competing: Josh Ross

Smith is an All-Pro and charismatic leader who sets the defensive pulse. Simpson has a golden opportunity to emerge as a key defensive player after the departure of Patrick Queen to Pittsburgh. The versatile Harrison can play both outside and inside and is a physical run-stopper, as well as a valuable contributor on special teams. Board's return to Baltimore in free agency also boosts the special teams unit.

Cornerback

Starters: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens

Backups: Arthur Maulet, Trayvon Mullen, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams

Competing: Christian Matthew, Tre Swilling

Maulet was re-signed to a two-year deal, giving him a chance to settle in as a primary nickel corner who is also tenacious against the run. Both Armour-Davis and Williams have displayed promise but must find a way to stay healthier. Humphrey dealt with injuries in 2023 and the Ravens are always in search of cornerback depth. It would not be shocking to see them draft a corner, or to add another veteran later in the offseason.

Safety

Starters: Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams

Backups: Ar'Darius Washington

Competing: TBD

After losing Geno Stone to the Bengals in free agency, the Ravens will surely address their safety depth this offseason. There are veterans still available in free agency and the Ravens may draft a safety as well. However, Baltimore has one of the league's best starting safety tandems. Hamilton blossomed into an All-Pro in just his second season, playing multiple roles in coverage, blitzing, and defending the run, while Williams is an established ballhawk with superb range.

Specialists

Starters: Justin Tucker (K), Jordan Stout (LS), Nick Moore (LS)