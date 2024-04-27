Ravens Select Quarterback Devin Leary in Sixth Round

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback has a cannon arm and quick release. His 60 mph throw at the Combine was the third-fastest of this year's draft class. Leary wasn't much of a runner in college, but he does make off-schedule throws.

"The strength for me is pure arm talent," Leary said. "I truly believe that I throw the football not like many people in this world. It's something I pride myself on is being able to fit the ball in tight windows."

Leary is an older prospect, as he'll turn 25 years old in September. That's fine for the Ravens, as they're likely looking for a 2025 backup to Jackson who can develop his game, be relied upon to make some plays and win in case of emergency.

The ability to play alongside and learn from Jackson, as well as Johnson, makes the Baltimore landing spot even better for Leary.