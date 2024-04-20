50 Words or Less: Final Thoughts As We Enter Draft Week

I'm such a tinkerer that my "Lounge" co-host, Garrett Downing, and I have a name for it – Minkering.

Thus, this final week before the NFL Draft kicks off is full of dissection and second-guessing about what I think the Ravens will do starting Thursday.

Here are my latest (and final) thoughts before Garrett and I release our seven-round Ravens mock drafts on Wednesday:

There's plenty of chatter about the Ravens trading down. But what about a trade up? If one of the top offensive tackles gets to within striking range, the Ravens could look to leapfrog some tackle-hungry teams (Cowboys and Packers at 24 and 25) to get their guy.

The Chargers seem like a team the Ravens could do business with, especially if they deal the No. 5 pick to the Minnesota Vikings (and get their selections at 11 and 23). Joe Hortiz has Eric DeCosta's number and could subscribe to Baltimore's classic get-more-picks mindset as the Chargers reload.