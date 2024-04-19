Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

The Ravens have long prided themselves on being a team that drafts the best player available, and that strategy has paid off handsomely (see Kyle Hamilton, 2022).

But, of course, need – both short and long term – is part of a team's draft calculation.

Baltimore's top draft need is on the offensive line, primarily offensive tackle. Beyond that, it's a toss up between wide receiver, cornerback, and EDGE rusher.

With three picks in the first three rounds (Nos. 30, 62, 93), we'll look at five scenarios for how the Ravens could address most of their top needs on the first two days.