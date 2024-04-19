Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

The Ravens have long prided themselves on being a team that drafts the best player available, and that strategy has paid off handsomely (see Kyle Hamilton, 2022).
But, of course, need – both short and long term – is part of a team's draft calculation.
Baltimore's top draft need is on the offensive line, primarily offensive tackle. Beyond that, it's a toss up between wide receiver, cornerback, and EDGE rusher.
With three picks in the first three rounds (Nos. 30, 62, 93), we'll look at five scenarios for how the Ravens could address most of their top needs on the first two days.
For this exercise, we're using ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor to marry both likelihood of that player being available and the probability that the Ravens would pick him.
Here's the list of players pundits believe the Ravens could take with pick No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Scenario 1
1st Round – OT
- Most likely pick: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- More likely: Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- Less likely: Troy Fautanu, Washington
2nd Round – WR
- Most likely: Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- More likely: Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- Less likely: Xavier Legette, South Carolina
3rd Round – CB
- Most likely: Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- More likely: Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- Less likely: D.J. James, Auburn
Scenario 2
1st Round – OT
- Most likely: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- More likely: Jordan Morgan, Arizona
- Less likely: Troy Fautanu, Washington
2nd Round – CB
- Most likely: T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
- More likely: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- Less likely: Max Melton, Rutgers
3rd Round – WR
- Most likely: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- More likely: Brenden Rice, USC
- Less likely: Javon Baker, Central Florida
Scenario 3
1st Round – WR
- Most likely: Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- More likely: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Less Likely: Xavier Worthy, Texas
2nd Round – OT
- Most likely: Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- More likely: Patrick Paul, Houston
- Less likely: Roger Rosengarten, Washington
3rd Round – EDGE
- Most likely: Austin Booker, Kansas
- More likely: Jonah Elliss, Utah
- Less likely: Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State
Scenario 4
1st Round – CB
- Most likely: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- More likely: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- Less likely: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2nd Round – OT
- Most likely: Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- More likely: Patrick Paul, Houston
- Less likely: Roger Rosengarten, Washington
3rd Round – WR
- Most likely: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- More likely: Brenden Rice, USC
- Less likely: Javon Baker, Central Florida
Scenario 5
1st Round EDGE
- Most likely: Chop Robinson, Penn State
- More likely: Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Less likely: Laiatu Latu, UCLA
2nd Round – WR
- Most likely: Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- More likely: Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- Less likely: Xavier Legette, South Carolina
3rd Round – OT
- Most likely: Kiren Amegadjie, Yale
- More likely: Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
- Less likely: Dominick Puni, Kansas
Scenario 6
1st Round – WR
- Most likely: Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- More likely: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Less Likely: Xavier Worthy, Texas
2nd Round – EDGE
- Most likely: Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- More likely: Jonah Elliss, Utah
- Less likely: Chris Braswell, Alabama
3rd Round – CB
- Most likely: Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- More likely: Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- Less likely: D.J. James, Auburn
