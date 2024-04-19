 Skip to main content
Six Ravens Draft Scenarios Addressing Positions of Need

Apr 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.
Barry Reeger/AP Photo
Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa.

The Ravens have long prided themselves on being a team that drafts the best player available, and that strategy has paid off handsomely (see Kyle Hamilton, 2022).

But, of course, need – both short and long term – is part of a team's draft calculation.

Baltimore's top draft need is on the offensive line, primarily offensive tackle. Beyond that, it's a toss up between wide receiver, cornerback, and EDGE rusher.

With three picks in the first three rounds (Nos. 30, 62, 93), we'll look at five scenarios for how the Ravens could address most of their top needs on the first two days.

For this exercise, we're using ESPN’s Draft Day Predictor to marry both likelihood of that player being available and the probability that the Ravens would pick him.

Every Prospect Mocked to the Ravens

Here's the list of players pundits believe the Ravens could take with pick No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
1 / 27

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

John Raoux/AP Photo
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2 / 27

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
3 / 27

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

John Bazemore/AP Photo
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
4 / 27

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
OL Graham Barton, Duke
5 / 27

OL Graham Barton, Duke

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
6 / 27

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
7 / 27

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
8 / 27

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
OT JC Latham, Alabama
9 / 27

OT JC Latham, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
DE Jared Verse, Florida State
10 / 27

DE Jared Verse, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
DL Darius Robinson, Missouri
11 / 27

DL Darius Robinson, Missouri

Michael Woods/AP Photo
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
12 / 27

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

John Raoux/AP Photo
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
13 / 27

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
14 / 27

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Young Kwak/AP Photo
WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
15 / 27

WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan
16 / 27

DL Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
17 / 27

CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Al Goldis/AP Photo
OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
18 / 27

OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
19 / 27

CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

George Walker IV/AP Photo
DL Byron Murphy II, Texas
20 / 27

DL Byron Murphy II, Texas

Eric Gay/AP Photo
DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
21 / 27

DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
22 / 27

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
23 / 27

G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
24 / 27

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State
25 / 27

EDGE Braden Fiske, Florida State

Colin Hackley/AP Photo
WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
26 / 27

WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Artie Walker Jr./AP Photo
WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
27 / 27

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
Scenario 1

1st Round – OT

  • Most likely pick: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
  • More likely: Jordan Morgan, Arizona
  • Less likely: Troy Fautanu, Washington

2nd Round – WR

  • Most likely: Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
  • More likely: Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
  • Less likely: Xavier Legette, South Carolina

3rd Round – CB

  • Most likely: Andru Phillips, Kentucky
  • More likely: Khyree Jackson, Oregon
  • Less likely: D.J. James, Auburn

Scenario 2

1st Round – OT

  • Most likely: Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
  • More likely: Jordan Morgan, Arizona
  • Less likely: Troy Fautanu, Washington

2nd Round – CB

  • Most likely: T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
  • More likely: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
  • Less likely: Max Melton, Rutgers

3rd Round – WR

  • Most likely: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
  • More likely: Brenden Rice, USC
  • Less likely: Javon Baker, Central Florida

Scenario 3

1st Round – WR

  • Most likely: Adonai Mitchell, Texas
  • More likely: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  • Less Likely: Xavier Worthy, Texas

2nd Round – OT

  • Most likely: Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
  • More likely: Patrick Paul, Houston
  • Less likely: Roger Rosengarten, Washington

3rd Round – EDGE

  • Most likely: Austin Booker, Kansas
  • More likely: Jonah Elliss, Utah
  • Less likely: Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Scenario 4

1st Round – CB

  • Most likely: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  • More likely: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
  • Less likely: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

2nd Round – OT

  • Most likely: Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
  • More likely: Patrick Paul, Houston
  • Less likely: Roger Rosengarten, Washington

3rd Round – WR

  • Most likely: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
  • More likely: Brenden Rice, USC
  • Less likely: Javon Baker, Central Florida

Scenario 5

1st Round EDGE

  • Most likely: Chop Robinson, Penn State
  • More likely: Chris Braswell, Alabama
  • Less likely: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

2nd Round – WR

  • Most likely: Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
  • More likely: Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
  • Less likely: Xavier Legette, South Carolina

3rd Round – OT

  • Most likely: Kiren Amegadjie, Yale
  • More likely: Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
  • Less likely: Dominick Puni, Kansas

Scenario 6

1st Round – WR

  • Most likely: Adonai Mitchell, Texas
  • More likely: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  • Less Likely: Xavier Worthy, Texas

2nd Round – EDGE

  • Most likely: Adisa Isaac, Penn State
  • More likely: Jonah Elliss, Utah
  • Less likely: Chris Braswell, Alabama

3rd Round – CB

  • Most likely: Andru Phillips, Kentucky
  • More likely: Khyree Jackson, Oregon
  • Less likely: D.J. James, Auburn

Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects

Here's the latest 2024 NFL Draft big board from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

1. QB Caleb Williams (USC)
1 / 50

1. QB Caleb Williams (USC)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)
2 / 50

2. WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
3. WR Rome Odunze (Washington)
3 / 50

3. WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

Mark Ylen/AP Photo
4. WR Malik Nabers (LSU)
4 / 50

4. WR Malik Nabers (LSU)

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
5. QB Drake Maye (UNC)
5 / 50

5. QB Drake Maye (UNC)

Chris Seward/AP Photo
6. QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)
6 / 50

6. QB Jayden Daniels (LSU)

Derick Hingle/AP Photo
7. TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)
7 / 50

7. TE Brock Bowers (Georgia)

George Walker IV/AP Photo
8. OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame)
8 / 50

8. OT Joe Alt (Notre Dame)

Ben McKeown/AP Photo
9. CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama)
9 / 50

9. CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama)

Sam Craft/AP Photo
10. OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)
10 / 50

10. OT Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

Young Kwak/AP Photo
11. OT Troy Fautanu (Washington)
11 / 50

11. OT Troy Fautanu (Washington)

Jeff Chiu/AP Photo
12. EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)
12 / 50

12. EDGE Dallas Turner (Alabama)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/AP Photo
13. CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)
13 / 50

13. CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

Emilee Chinn/AP Photo
14. EDGE Jared Verse (Florida State)
14 / 50

14. EDGE Jared Verse (Florida State)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
15 / 50

15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

Nick Wass/AP Photo
16. Edge Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
16 / 50

16. Edge Laiatu Latu (UCLA)

Kyusung Gong/AP Photo
17. WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)
17 / 50

17. WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
18. OT JC Latham (Alabama)
18 / 50

18. OT JC Latham (Alabama)

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
19. DT Byron Murphy II (Texas)
19 / 50

19. DT Byron Murphy II (Texas)

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
20. QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)
20 / 50

20. QB J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

Al Goldis/AP Photo
21. Edge Chop Robinson (Penn State)
21 / 50

21. Edge Chop Robinson (Penn State)

Barry Reeger/AP Photo
22. OT Amarius Mims (Georgia)
22 / 50

22. OT Amarius Mims (Georgia)

John Bazemore/AP Photo
23. OT Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)
23 / 50

23. OT Tyler Guyton (Oklahoma)

Alonzo Adams/AP Photo
24. IOL Graham Barton (Duke)
24 / 50

24. IOL Graham Barton (Duke)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
25. CB Cooper DeJean (Iowa)
25 / 50

25. CB Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
26. LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)
26 / 50

26. LB Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M)

Sam Craft/AP Photo
27. WR Adonai Mitchell (Texas)
27 / 50

27. WR Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

Eric Gay/AP Photo
28. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri)
28 / 50

28. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Missouri)

John Raoux/AP Photo
29. QB Bo Nix (Oregon)
29 / 50

29. QB Bo Nix (Oregon)

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo
30. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)
30 / 50

30. IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)

Andy Nelson/AP Photo
31. CB Nate Wiggins (Clemson)
31 / 50

31. CB Nate Wiggins (Clemson)

Stew Milne/AP Photo
32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois)
32 / 50

32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
33. QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washinton)
33 / 50

33. QB Michael Penix Jr. (Washinton)

Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP Photo
34. WR Ladd McConkey (Georgia)
34 / 50

34. WR Ladd McConkey (Georgia)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
35. WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)
35 / 50

35. WR Xavier Worthy (Texas)

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
36. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
36 / 50

36. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)

Michelle Haas Hutchins/AP Photo
37. IOL Zach Frazier (West Virginia)
37 / 50

37. IOL Zach Frazier (West Virginia)

Gregory Payan/AP Photo
38. DT Braden Fiske (Florida State)
38 / 50

38. DT Braden Fiske (Florida State)

Erik Verduzco/AP Photo
39. Edge Darius Robinson (Missouri)
39 / 50

39. Edge Darius Robinson (Missouri)

Michael Woods/AP Photo
40. WR Ricky Pearsall (Florida)
40 / 50

40. WR Ricky Pearsall (Florida)

John Raoux/AP Photo
41. WR Roman Wilson (Michigan)
41 / 50

41. WR Roman Wilson (Michigan)

David J. Phillip/AP Photo
42. WR Troy Franklin (Oregon)
42 / 50

42. WR Troy Franklin (Oregon)

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
43. WR Keon Coleman (Florida State)
43 / 50

43. WR Keon Coleman (Florida State)

John Raoux/AP Photo
44. LB Junior Colson (Michigan)
44 / 50

44. LB Junior Colson (Michigan)

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
45. WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
45 / 50

45. WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)

Butch Dill/AP Photo
46. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)
46 / 50

46. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)

AP Photo
47. LB Payton Wilson (N.C. State)
47 / 50

47. LB Payton Wilson (N.C. State)

Mike Caudill/AP Photo
48. DT Maason Smith, LSU
48 / 50

48. DT Maason Smith, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
49. OT Jordan Morgan (Arizona)
49 / 50

49. OT Jordan Morgan (Arizona)

Rick Scuteri/AP Photo
50. DB Max Melton, Rutgers
50 / 50

50. DB Max Melton, Rutgers

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
