Baltimore Ravens Expand Partnership with Advance Business Systems

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they have expanded their longstanding partnership with Advance Business Systems.
Advance, who is the "Official Business Solutions Provider of the Baltimore Ravens," will increase their partnership to serve as the team's "Official IT Solutions Partner" and gain exclusive suite level naming rights at M&T Bank Stadium. As technology and business needs have changed, the relationship is evolving to encompass IT solutions that best position the Ravens organization for growth.
"As a longtime partner of the Ravens, Advance is one of our most valuable and trusted clients," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "In the always evolving world of technology, Advance has ensured that the Ravens have seamlessly adapted and grown through times of change. They are a piece of the fabric in the Baltimore community, and we're honored to expand our relationship and attach Advance's name to our M&T Bank Stadium suite level."
As part of the extension, the Ravens and Advance will host specialized tech innovation meetings, which will teach best practices for leveraging technology that will help Maryland businesses succeed and grow, as well as present IT security best practices to protect businesses against the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. The two organizations will also participate together in several community-based volunteer events to better serve the Baltimore community.
Advance will also receive exclusive access to select Ravens VIP and hospitality events, direct marketing opportunities and high visibility on in-stadium signage. As a title sponsor, Advance and the Ravens will develop a co-branded suite level logo that will be featured predominantly throughout M&T Bank Stadium.
"As we celebrate our partnership's 20th anniversary, we couldn't be more excited to expand this incredible relationship as the new suite level naming partner and the 'Official IT Solutions Partner' for the Baltimore Ravens," Advance President and CEO Jeff Elkin stated. "It is our goal to leverage our partnership to bring Ravens' suite holders and business partners additional value through exceptional programming and leadership events that help them meet and exceed their business objectives."
Advance is a local, privately-owned office technology and IT services provider based out of Cockeysville, Md., and is one of the most established corporate partners of the Ravens. Entering into its 20th year working alongside the team, Advance has long provided managed print services and deployed multifunctional printers and software to help deliver print and workflow solutions – focused on security and efficiency – at both the team's Under Armour Performance Center and M&T Bank Stadium.
ABOUT THE BALTIMORE RAVENS
The Baltimore Ravens are one of five NFL franchises to win multiple Super Bowls since the turn of the century. Under head coach John Harbaugh, who arrived in 2008, Baltimore has posted the NFL's fifth-most total victories (148), won the league's second-most playoff games (11, tied), advanced to an impressive three AFC Championship contests, and in 2012, captured the World Championship in Super Bowl XLVII. The Ravens, who also won Super Bowl XXXV during the 2000 campaign, have made the playoffs in nine of the past 14 seasons – producing four AFC North Division titles during this time (2011, 2012, 2018 & 2019).
ABOUT ADVANCE
Advance is an iconic Baltimore-based and locally-owned company serving the Maryland business community for over 57 years. They attribute their longevity to delivering exceptional service to customers as well as their commitment to the growth and development of their employees. Advance's mission: "We are a people company with an intense passion for improving our customers' businesses and enhancing our team members' lives," is the guiding principle behind their every action. Advance partners with Maryland businesses to identify areas within their organizations that would benefit from technology and processes to help increase efficiencies while maintaining the security of their data and the safety of their employees. Advance provides best-in-class Managed IT Services, Office Technology, Managed Print Services and Workflow Applications.