Baltimore Ravens Expand Partnership with Advance Business Systems

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that they have expanded their longstanding partnership with Advance Business Systems.

Advance, who is the "Official Business Solutions Provider of the Baltimore Ravens," will increase their partnership to serve as the team's "Official IT Solutions Partner" and gain exclusive suite level naming rights at M&T Bank Stadium. As technology and business needs have changed, the relationship is evolving to encompass IT solutions that best position the Ravens organization for growth.

"As a longtime partner of the Ravens, Advance is one of our most valuable and trusted clients," Ravens senior vice president and chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. "In the always evolving world of technology, Advance has ensured that the Ravens have seamlessly adapted and grown through times of change. They are a piece of the fabric in the Baltimore community, and we're honored to expand our relationship and attach Advance's name to our M&T Bank Stadium suite level."

As part of the extension, the Ravens and Advance will host specialized tech innovation meetings, which will teach best practices for leveraging technology that will help Maryland businesses succeed and grow, as well as present IT security best practices to protect businesses against the ever-changing cyber threat landscape. The two organizations will also participate together in several community-based volunteer events to better serve the Baltimore community.

Advance will also receive exclusive access to select Ravens VIP and hospitality events, direct marketing opportunities and high visibility on in-stadium signage. As a title sponsor, Advance and the Ravens will develop a co-branded suite level logo that will be featured predominantly throughout M&T Bank Stadium.

"As we celebrate our partnership's 20th anniversary, we couldn't be more excited to expand this incredible relationship as the new suite level naming partner and the 'Official IT Solutions Partner' for the Baltimore Ravens," Advance President and CEO Jeff Elkin stated. "It is our goal to leverage our partnership to bring Ravens' suite holders and business partners additional value through exceptional programming and leadership events that help them meet and exceed their business objectives."