BALTIMORE RAVENS #FeedTheFlock

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday the launch of their #FeedTheFlock food collection efforts, in conjunction with Safeway and the Maryland Food Bank (MFB). For the past 22 years, the Ravens have supported the food bank as the largest charitable food provider in Maryland.

Ravens DT Brandon Williams, a MFB spokesman and ambassador, asks fans to do their part to help the more than 682,000 Marylanders who don't know where their next meal may come from.

"As a kid chasing my dreams on the field and in the classroom, I experienced firsthand what it means to be hungry," Williams said. "It's not a holiday when you're hungry. I know from personal experience. That's why your contribution to the Maryland Food Bank is so vital."

Detailed below are a variety of ways fans can donate to the collection:

Fans are encouraged to help #FeedTheFlock by donating to the team's online fundraiser, organized by the Ravens and the MFB. All those who donate will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Lions vs. Ravens game on Sunday, Dec. 3. To donate, visit the Ravens Food and Funds Drive Team Page.

On Monday, Nov. 13, members of the Ravens All Community Team (ACT) will volunteer at the Maryland Food Bank to help sort and pack food for distribution to hungry families across Maryland. The ACT is comprised of Baltimore corporations, including title sponsor M&T Bank, which provides financial and volunteer support to many Ravens community service projects. Representatives will be on-hand to discuss the 2017 food collection efforts and the Ravens' 20-plus-year commitment to the Maryland Food Bank.

FromNov. 24 through Dec. 3, Safeway, the official supermarket of the Ravens and proud title sponsor of Purple, Tailgaters and RavensWalk, will collect customer donations via check stands at Baltimore area stores and will give 100% of the proceeds to the Maryland Food Bank.

Fans are invited to attend the Family Food & Funds Drive celebration on Tuesday, Nov. 28at the Canton Safeway (2610 Boston St., Baltimore, MD)from 5 – 6:30 p.m.The celebration will feature music, refreshments, prizes and autograph signings, and fans can make monetary donations to the Maryland Food Bank. Fans can also purchase items to stock up for their Sunday tailgate and the team's stadium food collection.*Ravens cheerleaders, a Ravens alumni player, WBAL-TV, WBAL-AM Radio and 98 Rock will all be on-site for the celebration. *

Collection efforts will culminate with the 22nd annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Safeway, when the Ravens host the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 3 at M&T Bank Stadium. Prior to kickoff, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Safeway, Maryland Food Bank and M&T Bank volunteers will collect monetary and non-perishable food donations outside all M&T Bank Stadium gate entrances. The final poundage collected will be calculated and distributed through the MFB. The 22nd annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive is also supported by Von Paris, which will transport collected items from the stadium to the MFB.

Visit www.Baltimoreravens.com/fooddrive to learn more on how everyone can contribute to the 2017 Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive

Maryland Food Bank (MFB) Fast Facts:

Last year, the Maryland Food Bank distributed more than 112,000 meals per day – enough food to provide 41 million meals per year – to a network of more than 1,250 soup kitchens, pantries and shelters across the state. It's estimated that hungry Marylanders within the MFB service area miss more than 85 million meals each year.

The MFB is mostly in need of healthy non-perishable food items, including canned proteins like tuna, chicken and peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable milk, breakfast items, rice and pasta.

Information regarding the Ravens' volunteer day at the Maryland Food Bank can be found below: Who: *Members of the Ravens All Community Team (ACT) What: ACT Volunteer Day at Maryland Food Bank to kick off #FeedTheFlock Where:* Maryland Food Bank

2200 Halethorpe Farms Road

Baltimore, MD 21227 When:

Monday, Nov. 13