Baltimore Ravens Go Solar With Constellation

Constellation, a leading competitive retail energy supplier, and the Baltimore Ravens today announced an agreement to construct a 375-kilowatt (DC) solar generation project at the team's headquarters and training facility in Owings Mills, Md. Constellation, a longtime sponsor of the Baltimore Ravens, provides energy services to the team and is the "Official Energy Services Sponsor of the Baltimore Ravens." The roof-mounted solar power system expands the current energy services relationship.

"Constellation is helping the Ravens extend our efforts to promote renewable energy to the Under Armour Performance Center," said Kevin Rochlitz, senior vice president of corporate sales and business development. "We are proud to be a model of sustainability for the NFL and our fans, and we look forward to continuing to work with Constellation to make a positive difference in our community and environment."

Constellation will own and operate the solar power system, while the Ravens will purchase the electricity generated by the solar panels from Constellation under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

"The Ravens are a recognized leader in the NFL, and Constellation is proud to help them achieve their goals by powering their headquarters with energy from the Constellation solar power system," said Bruce Stewart, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Constellation. "We are committed to advancing renewable energy in Maryland, and we hope this project will showcase the benefits of solar power to all Ravens players, employees and fans."

The solar power system will be located at the Under Armour Performance Center, the team's 200,000-square-foot training facility that houses a full-size indoor practice field, player support functions, a TV studio and executive offices. The new system will consist of approximately 1,210 photovoltaic panels on the facility's field house and grounds keeping buildings*. *

The system is expected to generate approximately 460,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which is approximately 15 percent of the team headquarters' electricity needs. Generating the same amount of electricity using nonrenewable sources would result in the release of approximately 317 tons of carbon dioxide, the equivalent emissions of nearly 13,000 tailgaters with propane grills, or 67 passenger vehicles annually, according to U.S. EPA data for the region.

The project is the latest in a long series of environmental initiatives by the Ravens. They were the first NFL team to earn a LEED-certified Gold designation by the U.S. Green Building Council for their sustainability efforts at M&T Bank Stadium. The team previously worked with Constellation to match the electricity used during "Green Games" through the purchase of Green-e Energy* certified wind renewable energy certificates.

The project expands Constellation's role as the No. 1 solar energy producer in Maryland. To date, the company operates 29 megawatts of solar projects in the state and expects to have an additional 30 megawatts operational by the end of 2015.

Constellation currently owns and operates more than 200 megawatts of solar installations that have been completed or are under construction for commercial and government customers throughout the United States. These solar projects, combined with other forms of clean, on-site power supply such as biomass and co-generation, mean that Constellation has a total of 300 megawatts of distributed generation completed or under development for customers.

By structuring its solar projects as power purchase agreements or solar services agreements, Constellation offers solar installations that may require no upfront capital from customers and may provide fixed power costs that are less than projected market rates. Commercial customers, universities, college systems, hospitals and government agencies interested in on-site solar installations of 1 megawatt or larger may contact Constellation at sustainable-solutions@constellation.com or 1-877-427-2005.

#

About Constellation

Constellation is a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation's family of retail businesses serves more than 2.5 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with 2014 revenues of approximately $27.4 billion, and more than 32,000 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. Learn more at www.constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.