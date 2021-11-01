Baltimore Ravens Launch Feed The Flock

Nov. 1, 2021
For Immediate Release
BALTIMORE RAVENS #FeedTheFlock
The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday the launch of their #FeedTheFlock food collection efforts, in partnership with Von Paris, Safeway and the Maryland Food Bank (MFB). Over the past 26 years, the Ravens have supported the food bank as the largest charitable food provider in Maryland.
Detailed below are a variety of ways fans can donate to the collection:
Online and In-store Donations
- Fans are encouraged to help #FeedTheFlock from Nov. 1 – Nov. 30 by donating to the team's online fundraiser, organized by the Ravens and the food bank. Those who donate will be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Ravens vs. Rams game on Jan. 2, 2022. To donate, please visit the Ravens Food and Funds Drive Team Page.
- From Nov. 1 – Nov. 30, Safeway, the official supermarket of the Ravens and proud title sponsor of Purple, Tailgaters and RavensWalk will collect preset or round-up monetary donations at Baltimore-area stores. The proceeds will be donated to MFB.
Friday, Nov. 5
"Pack to Give Back" Event at Guinness Open Gate Brewery
• On Friday, Nov. 5, Ravens staff will volunteer at the Maryland Food Bank's "Pack to Give Back" event at Guinness Open Gate Brewery to help create holiday meal boxes for thousands of food-insecure Marylanders across the state.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Gameday Collection
- Collection efforts will be enhanced with the 26th Annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive, sponsored by Safeway, when the Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 28 at M&T Bank Stadium. Prior to kickoff (6:20 – 8:20 p.m.), MFB volunteers will collect monetary and non-perishable food donations outside all M&T Bank Stadium gate entrances. MFB will also be on RavensWalk collecting credit and debit card donations. The final poundage collected will be calculated and distributed through MFB. The 26th annual Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive is also supported by Von Paris, which will transport all collected items from the stadium to the MFB.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Giving Tuesday Phone-a-Thon at Maryland Food Bank
- The Maryland Food Bank will team up with WBAL-TV 11, WBAL NewsRadio and 98 Rock to host its Giving Tuesday Phone-a-Thon at the food bank's Baltimore location on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Throughout the day, Ravens fans will be encouraged to call the food bank and make donations to help provide nutritious food to Marylanders in need this holiday season and all year long.
Maryland Food Bank (MFB) Fast Facts:
- For more than 40 years, MFB has been leading the fight against hunger in the state. The organization supports a food assistance network of more than 350 community organizations statewide that collectively provide nearly 1,450 distribution points with much-needed food for their local communities.
- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MFB distributed enough food to provide nearly 62 million meals in FY21. MFB will continue to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities while collaborating with partners to provide resources beyond food and address root causes of hunger so that more Marylanders can become financially stable and thrive.
- The MFB is mostly in need of healthy non-perishable food items, including canned proteins like tuna, chicken and peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable milk, breakfast items, rice and pasta.
About Safeway:
- Safeway is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.
Visit www.Baltimoreravens.com/fooddrive throughout the month of November to learn more on how everyone can contribute to the 2021 Ravens Family Food & Funds Drive.