Baltimore Ravens Launch 'The Lounge' Podcast





The Baltimore Ravens today launched a new podcast called "The Lounge." The debut episode is available for download now and features an extended conversation with Justin Tucker, in which he talks about the kick that nearly broke his career, shares the emotions of becoming a dad and performs his latest impersonations.

Each week, BaltimoreRavens.com staff writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing will take listeners inside team headquarters to discuss all things Ravens, including occasional interviews with players and other guests.

With an already strong presence across many digital channels and a comprehensive "all things Ravens" content offering, this podcast was the organization's logical next step into the world of audio content.

"The Lounge" is available wherever fans find their podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play Music, Stitcher, SoundCloud and more.