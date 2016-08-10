Baltimore Ravens Launch 'The Lounge' Podcast

Aug 10, 2016 at 07:18 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
10_Podcast_news.jpg


The Baltimore Ravens today launched a new podcast called "The Lounge." The debut episode is available for download now and features an extended conversation with Justin Tucker, in which he talks about the kick that nearly broke his career, shares the emotions of becoming a dad and performs his latest impersonations.

Each week, BaltimoreRavens.com staff writers Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing will take listeners inside team headquarters to discuss all things Ravens, including occasional interviews with players and other guests.

With an already strong presence across many digital channels and a comprehensive "all things Ravens" content offering, this podcast was the organization's logical next step into the world of audio content.

"The Lounge" is available wherever fans find their podcasts, including iTunes, Google Play Music, Stitcher, SoundCloud and more.

Fans are encouraged to subscribe and rate the podcast, and they can also reach out with comments, questions and suggestions at thelounge@ravens.nfl.net.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Will Open 12 Training Camp Practices to Fans

The Ravens will host 12 free/open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center, with the ability to safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day.
news

Press Release: Ravens to Outfit Local Youth Football Programs

news

Ravens Announce Five Personnel Promotions

Nick Matteo, Andrew Raphael, Joey Cleary, Corey Frazier and Chas Stallard have received promotions from General Manager Eric DeCosta.
news

Press Release: M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

news

Transcript: Ravens Third Organized Team Activity

news

Media Advisory: Ravens to Transform Two Baltimore City Schools

news

Ravens Launch New eSports Initiative, Ravens Gaming League

The initiative will launch with a Fortnite tournament in June, while a second tournament, featuring Madden NFL 22, will be held later this summer.
news

Media Advisory: RAVENS TO TRANSFORM BALTIMORE CITY SCHOOLS ON ANNUAL VOLUNTEER DAY

On Wednesday (June 9), from 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will host an organization-wide volunteer day to transform new spaces for Baltimore City students at Edgecombe Circle and Curtis Bay elementary schools, as the children begin returning to their classrooms following the COVID-19 pandemic.
news

Press Release: OZZIE NEWSOME SCHOLARS PROGRAM

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation to Honor Ozzie Newsome by Donating $4 Million to Maryland's Four Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Fund Scholarships for Baltimore City Public School Graduates 
news

Press Release: Ravens Announce 2021 Scholarship Recipients

news

Press Release: Sportradar Signs Agreement With Ravens for Sports Betting

Sportradar will support the Ravens' and Jets' efforts in maximizing sponsor performance and unlocking new opportunities for their partners in the rapidly growing legal sports betting category.
news

Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

The multi-year agreement will feature BetMGM in-stadium signage, fan promotions and sponsored presence on Ravens digital channels.
Advertising