M&T Bank Stadium Job Fair

On Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will host a job fair at M&T Bank Stadium, seeking exceptional candidates who will provide fans the highest quality of service on gameday during the 2023 NFL season.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs. If an interested candidate doesn't have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Saturday's event will feature on-the-spot hiring (pending follow-up background checks) and a free lunch for applicants, who can sample stadium concession food before interviewing. Additionally, all attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a Ravens' autographed item.

Our stadium partners are looking to hire candidates for the following positions for Ravens games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, concessionaires, banquet captains, desert cart attendants, catering services workers, food service work leads.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.

The Ravens are also hiring Guest Service Ambassadors for gamedays and other stadium events.

"We are once again excited to add more hardworking staff members to our M&T Bank Stadium family," Ravens director of guest experience Colleen Helak stated. "Not only is it our mission to continuously enhance the gameday experience for Ravens fans, but we also have the honor of providing more job opportunities for the incredible citizens of our Baltimore community."

Job Fair Details

  • Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium
  • Candidates should park in Lot D and enter the stadium through the Southwest Suite Lobby.

