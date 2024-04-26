Ravens Select Cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 30

The Ravens added one of the best pure cover cornerbacks in the NFL draft.

Baltimore selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 30 overall, staying patient and letting a top defender fall to them after a historic run of offensive players were selected.

Wiggins blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, the second-fastest time at the event behind wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs two picks earlier. Wiggins can match up with any of the speedsters that come his way.

The questions are about his size. Wiggins stands in a little over 6-foot-1 and weighed in at 173 pounds at the Combine. He was up to 182 pounds for his pro day.

Wiggins was a first-team All-ACC player his junior season, making 25 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and one sack.