 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Select Cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 30

Apr 25, 2024 at 11:41 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

1920x1080_Site (1)

The Ravens added one of the best pure cover cornerbacks in the NFL draft.

Baltimore selected Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins at No. 30 overall, staying patient and letting a top defender fall to them after a historic run of offensive players were selected.

Wiggins blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, the second-fastest time at the event behind wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs two picks earlier. Wiggins can match up with any of the speedsters that come his way.

The questions are about his size. Wiggins stands in a little over 6-foot-1 and weighed in at 173 pounds at the Combine. He was up to 182 pounds for his pro day.

Wiggins was a first-team All-ACC player his junior season, making 25 tackles, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and one sack.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wiggins gave up just 18 receptions on 41 targets last season for just 176 yards.

Best of Nate Wiggins

Here are the best photos of new Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins.

WR Nate Wiggins
1 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox
WR Nate Wiggins
2 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox
WR Nate Wiggins
3 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox
WR Nate Wiggins
4 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Kevin Sabitus/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
5 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
6 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
7 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
8 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
9 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
10 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Todd Rosenberg/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
11 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
12 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Jacob Kupferman/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
13 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Stew Milne/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
14 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Stew Milne/AP Photo
WR Nate Wiggins
15 / 15

WR Nate Wiggins

Todd Rosenberg/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Late for Work: Daniel Jeremiah Changes to Another Cornerback in Final Mock Draft 

Local pundits praise the Rashod Bateman contract extension. Five prospects linked to Baltimore who 'play like a Raven.' Baltimore could be an 'ideal spot' for free-agent guard Dalton Risner.
news

5 Factors That Will Affect Ravens' Pick

How aggressive does the offensive tackle market get? How many quarterbacks go early?
news

Everything You Need to Know: Draft Preview

The 2024 NFL draft begins Thursday night in Detroit and the Ravens holding nine picks with plenty of options.
news

Mink's Final Round 1 Mock Draft

Ryan Mink tries to predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft may play out.
news

Mailbag: Is a Trade Up or Trade Down More Likely?

Who could fall to the Ravens? Could Baltimore take a first-round receiver? Is Baltimore focused on improving the offense or defense?
news

Make the Case: OLB Chop Robinson

It will be a homecoming for Chop Robinson if the Ravens select the Gaithersburg, Md. native in the upcoming NFL draft.
news

List of Ravens 2024 Draft Picks

Here the list of all the picks the Ravens have in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Ravens Seven-Round Mock Draft

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing share their final Ravens mock drafts predicting every pick.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Draft Preview Looks at Sleeper, Wild Card Options, and More

CB prospect Cooper DeJean would be a 'phenomenal fit' for the Ravens. Baltimore is named a potential landing spot for one of the draft's best-kept secrets.
news

Make the Case: EDGE Darius Robinson

Darius Robinson could be the next versatile piece that Baltimore adds to its front seven.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream the 2024 NFL Draft

The three-day event kicks off April 25 at 8 p.m. from Detroit.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising