Ravens See Immediate Impact Offensive Linemen on Day 2; Here Are Some to Know

Eric DeCosta went into the 2024 Draft thinking he would most likely draft an offensive lineman or cornerback in the first round.
He came out of it with Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. Now the Ravens are turning their attention to their offensive line rebuild.
Nine offensive tackles/linemen were scooped up in the first round Thursday night, all before Baltimore was on the clock at No. 30. But when asked if he sees a lot of offensive linemen remaining who could help the Ravens right away, DeCosta gave a three-word answer, "I do, yes."
With so many teams grabbing their blocker of choice in the first round, the number of teams in the market has significantly shrunken. The Commanders are widely expected to take a tackle and have two picks to do so (36 and 40). Besides them, the Patriots (34), Raiders (44), Dolphins (55), and Lions (61) are teams to watch.
Here are some offensive linemen the Ravens could consider drafting on Day 2:
OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
(6-foot-6, 310 pounds)
Fisher was the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener in 15 years. Unfortunately, he injured his knee in the first game, opening the door for Joe Alt to take over at left tackle. Alt just became the No. 5-overall pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, but some media scouts believe Fisher is every bit as talented and has a high ceiling. Fisher started 25 games at right tackle the past two seasons and is a big blocker who is smooth and light on his feet.
OT Patrick Paul, Houston
(6-foot-7, 331 pounds)
With 44 starts at left tackle under his belt, Paul is highly experienced. He is considered one of the best pure pass blockers in this year's draft, as he has ideal size and length to keep defenders at bay. Though there are questions about his effectiveness as a run blocker, Paul has the tools.
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
(6-foot-5, 326 pounds)
A thickly-built lineman with a finisher's mindset, Suamataia is a toolsy prospect who started 12 games at right tackle and 11 at left tackle. A five-star prospect coming out of high school, he still has some technique to clean up, but has the athleticism to develop into a strong starter.
Here's the best remaining players at positions of need for the Ravens.
OT/G Brandon Coleman, TCU
(6-foot-4, 313 pounds)
Coleman started 22 games at left tackle and 12 at left guard, and some draft analysts believe his best position in the NFL may be at guard. He's a brawler who is also nimble on his feet. Coleman posted elite athleticism at the NFL Combine.
OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
(6-foot-5, 308 pounds)
Rosengarten's paper traits don't stand out among his peers, but he was a reliable and technically sound blocker for one of the best teams in college football last season. He has started 28 games at right tackle.
OT/G Dominick Puni, Kansas
(6-foot-5, 313 pounds)
Versatility is Puni's calling card, as he started 27 games at left tackle, 13 at left guard, and three at right tackle. While his technique needs some refinement, Puni has heavy hands and plays with discipline and control.
OT/G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
(6-foot-3, 322 pounds)
Beebe projects more at guard in the NFL considering his height and length, but he started 22 career games at the tackle spots and 26 at left guard. The two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year is a mauler with big-time power.
OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
(6-foot-5, 323 pounds)
With outstanding length, strength and feet, Amegadjie has the tools offensive line coaches love to work with. He's a late bloomer who only played two seasons of high school football and three seasons in college, but flashed his great potential in the Ivy League.
OT Christian Jones, Texas
(6-foot-5, 302 pounds)
A burly blocker with long arms and big hands, Jones packs a punch and has a finisher's mindset. He has loads of experience and tackle flexibility, as he started 35 games at right tackle and 13 at left tackle.