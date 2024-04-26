 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens See Immediate Impact Offensive Linemen on Day 2; Here Are Some to Know

Apr 26, 2024 at 12:54 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

From left: OL Blake Fisher (Notre Dame), OL Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)
Gary McCullough / Charlie Riedel/AP Photo
From left: OL Blake Fisher (Notre Dame), OL Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)

Eric DeCosta went into the 2024 Draft thinking he would most likely draft an offensive lineman or cornerback in the first round.

He came out of it with Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. Now the Ravens are turning their attention to their offensive line rebuild.

Nine offensive tackles/linemen were scooped up in the first round Thursday night, all before Baltimore was on the clock at No. 30. But when asked if he sees a lot of offensive linemen remaining who could help the Ravens right away, DeCosta gave a three-word answer, "I do, yes."

With so many teams grabbing their blocker of choice in the first round, the number of teams in the market has significantly shrunken. The Commanders are widely expected to take a tackle and have two picks to do so (36 and 40). Besides them, the Patriots (34), Raiders (44), Dolphins (55), and Lions (61) are teams to watch.

Here are some offensive linemen the Ravens could consider drafting on Day 2:

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
(6-foot-6, 310 pounds)

Fisher was the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener in 15 years. Unfortunately, he injured his knee in the first game, opening the door for Joe Alt to take over at left tackle. Alt just became the No. 5-overall pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, but some media scouts believe Fisher is every bit as talented and has a high ceiling. Fisher started 25 games at right tackle the past two seasons and is a big blocker who is smooth and light on his feet.

OT Patrick Paul, Houston
(6-foot-7, 331 pounds)

With 44 starts at left tackle under his belt, Paul is highly experienced. He is considered one of the best pure pass blockers in this year's draft, as he has ideal size and length to keep defenders at bay. Though there are questions about his effectiveness as a run blocker, Paul has the tools.

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

(6-foot-5, 326 pounds)

A thickly-built lineman with a finisher's mindset, Suamataia is a toolsy prospect who started 12 games at right tackle and 11 at left tackle. A five-star prospect coming out of high school, he still has some technique to clean up, but has the athleticism to develop into a strong starter.

15 Players the Ravens Could Draft on Day 2

Here's the best remaining players at positions of need for the Ravens.

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle is athletically gifted and experienced with 26 starts at right tackle. He was the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener in 15 years.
1 / 15

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle is athletically gifted and experienced with 26 starts at right tackle. He was the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener in 15 years.

Ben McKeown/AP Photo
OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington Rosengarten stands in at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds and had 28 college starts at right tackle.
2 / 15

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Rosengarten stands in at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds and had 28 college starts at right tackle.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photo
OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU Suamataia doesn't have as much size at just under 6-foot-5, but he has a mauler's mentality and excellent mobility.
3 / 15

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Suamataia doesn't have as much size at just under 6-foot-5, but he has a mauler's mentality and excellent mobility.

Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
OT Patrick Paul, Houston Paul is a monster, standing in at over 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds. He also has a ton of left tackle experience with 44 starts and was a two-time team captain. Paul is one of the best pass blocking linemen in this year's class.
4 / 15

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Paul is a monster, standing in at over 6-foot-7 and 331 pounds. He also has a ton of left tackle experience with 44 starts and was a two-time team captain. Paul is one of the best pass blocking linemen in this year's class.

David J. Phillip/AP Photo
OT/G Brandon Coleman, TCU Standing in a little under 6-foot-5, Coleman is a brawler who is also light on his feet. He had one of the most impressive Combine performances of any offensive linemen in recent history, as well as college experience at both left tackle (22 starts) and left guard (12 starts).
5 / 15

OT/G Brandon Coleman, TCU

Standing in a little under 6-foot-5, Coleman is a brawler who is also light on his feet. He had one of the most impressive Combine performances of any offensive linemen in recent history, as well as college experience at both left tackle (22 starts) and left guard (12 starts).

LM Otero/AP Photo
OG Christian Haynes, Connecticut If the Ravens are looking for a guard, Haynes is one of the best in the class. The Bowie, Md. native is a shade under 6-foot-3, but he proved he can wrestle with big defensive linemen and a higher level of competition with a great showing at the Senior Bowl.
6 / 15

OG Christian Haynes, Connecticut

If the Ravens are looking for a guard, Haynes is one of the best in the class. The Bowie, Md. native is a shade under 6-foot-3, but he proved he can wrestle with big defensive linemen and a higher level of competition with a great showing at the Senior Bowl.

Bryan Woolston/AP Photo
OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State Beebe is a versatile blocker who is the back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. He doesn't have ideal size measurables, but he is a stout, powerful blocker at the point of attack.
7 / 15

OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Beebe is a versatile blocker who is the back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. He doesn't have ideal size measurables, but he is a stout, powerful blocker at the point of attack.

Matthew Putney/AP Photo
EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan A rugged 6-foot-3 linebacker whose best football is yet to come (13 career sacks in college), Kneeland plays with great twitch and power.
8 / 15

EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

A rugged 6-foot-3 linebacker whose best football is yet to come (13 career sacks in college), Kneeland plays with great twitch and power.

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox
EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama The Baltimore native had eight sacks last season at Alabama, where he was a one-year starter. He's versatile, has good bust and the ability to convert it well to power.
9 / 15

EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama

The Baltimore native had eight sacks last season at Alabama, where he was a one-year starter. He's versatile, has good bust and the ability to convert it well to power.

Vasha Hunt/AP Photo
EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas Booker is a long, limber athlete at 6-foot-4 who is still early in his development but has intriguing tools. He had a breakout junior season with eight sacks.
10 / 15

EDGE Austin Booker, Kansas

Booker is a long, limber athlete at 6-foot-4 who is still early in his development but has intriguing tools. He had a breakout junior season with eight sacks.

Darron Cummings/AP Photo
WR Keon Coleman, Florida State One of the best pure ball winners in this year's draft, Coleman's 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds likely scared off some teams. But he was a big-time playmaker at the "X" position in college, scoring 18 touchdowns the past two seasons.
11 / 15

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

One of the best pure ball winners in this year's draft, Coleman's 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds likely scared off some teams. But he was a big-time playmaker at the "X" position in college, scoring 18 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington Polk is excellent at uncovering underneath and had big-time production (69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns) last season.
12 / 15

WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Polk is excellent at uncovering underneath and had big-time production (69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns) last season.

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo
WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky The "YAC King" packs a lot of power in his 5-foot-10 frame and shows flashes of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in his game. He led the FBS in yards after contact and forced missed tackles by a wide receiver during his junior year.
13 / 15

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

The "YAC King" packs a lot of power in his 5-foot-10 frame and shows flashes of 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel in his game. He led the FBS in yards after contact and forced missed tackles by a wide receiver during his junior year.

Butch Dill/AP Photo
S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota Safety isn't a big need for the Ravens, but Nubin's talent could be too much to pass up. The second-team All-American has the range, instincts, and toughness to be a strong starter.
14 / 15

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Safety isn't a big need for the Ravens, but Nubin's talent could be too much to pass up. The second-team All-American has the range, instincts, and toughness to be a strong starter.

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP Photo
DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan Jenkins was a big-time leader for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan program and a high-production player (90 tackles the past two seasons) who should be a longtime starter.
15 / 15

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Jenkins was a big-time leader for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan program and a high-production player (90 tackles the past two seasons) who should be a longtime starter.

Paul Sancya/AP Photo
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

OT/G Brandon Coleman, TCU

(6-foot-4, 313 pounds)

Coleman started 22 games at left tackle and 12 at left guard, and some draft analysts believe his best position in the NFL may be at guard. He's a brawler who is also nimble on his feet. Coleman posted elite athleticism at the NFL Combine.

OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
(6-foot-5, 308 pounds)

Rosengarten's paper traits don't stand out among his peers, but he was a reliable and technically sound blocker for one of the best teams in college football last season. He has started 28 games at right tackle.

OT/G Dominick Puni, Kansas

(6-foot-5, 313 pounds)

Versatility is Puni's calling card, as he started 27 games at left tackle, 13 at left guard, and three at right tackle. While his technique needs some refinement, Puni has heavy hands and plays with discipline and control.

OT/G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

(6-foot-3, 322 pounds)

Beebe projects more at guard in the NFL considering his height and length, but he started 22 career games at the tackle spots and 26 at left guard. The two-time Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year is a mauler with big-time power.

OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
(6-foot-5, 323 pounds)

With outstanding length, strength and feet, Amegadjie has the tools offensive line coaches love to work with. He's a late bloomer who only played two seasons of high school football and three seasons in college, but flashed his great potential in the Ivy League.

OT Christian Jones, Texas
(6-foot-5, 302 pounds)

A burly blocker with long arms and big hands, Jones packs a punch and has a finisher's mindset. He has loads of experience and tackle flexibility, as he started 35 games at right tackle and 13 at left tackle.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Pundits' Picks for Ravens on Day 2

After the Ravens grabbed CB Nate Wiggins in the first round, many pundits believe Baltimore will take an offensive lineman next.
news

Late for Work: Ravens Get High Grades for 'Home Run Pick' Nate Wiggins

Pundit says Wiggins' confidence fits the Ravens defense. Offensive line 'has to be' the priority on Day 2.
news

The Story Behind How Nate Wiggins Became the Ravens' First-Round Pick

The Ravens were hoping Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins would still be on the board at No. 30, allowing them to check an important box early in the draft.
news

Ravens Get the 'Best Cover Corner in the Draft' in Nate Wiggins

The Clemson cornerback blazed a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
news

Late for Work: Daniel Jeremiah Changes to Another Cornerback in Final Mock Draft 

Local pundits praise the Rashod Bateman contract extension. Five prospects linked to Baltimore who 'play like a Raven.' Baltimore could be an 'ideal spot' for free-agent guard Dalton Risner.
news

5 Factors That Will Affect Ravens' Pick

How aggressive does the offensive tackle market get? How many quarterbacks go early?
news

Everything You Need to Know: Draft Preview

The 2024 NFL draft begins Thursday night in Detroit and the Ravens holding nine picks with plenty of options.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Pundits Give Final Predictions on Ravens' Pick

Here's a final look at who pundits think the Ravens could take tonight in the first round of the NFL Draft. 
news

Mink's Final Round 1 Mock Draft

Ryan Mink tries to predict how the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft may play out.
news

Mailbag: Is a Trade Up or Trade Down More Likely?

Who could fall to the Ravens? Could Baltimore take a first-round receiver? Is Baltimore focused on improving the offense or defense?
news

Make the Case: OLB Chop Robinson

It will be a homecoming for Chop Robinson if the Ravens select the Gaithersburg, Md. native in the upcoming NFL draft.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising