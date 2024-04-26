Ravens See Immediate Impact Offensive Linemen on Day 2; Here Are Some to Know

Eric DeCosta went into the 2024 Draft thinking he would most likely draft an offensive lineman or cornerback in the first round.

He came out of it with Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. Now the Ravens are turning their attention to their offensive line rebuild.

Nine offensive tackles/linemen were scooped up in the first round Thursday night, all before Baltimore was on the clock at No. 30. But when asked if he sees a lot of offensive linemen remaining who could help the Ravens right away, DeCosta gave a three-word answer, "I do, yes."

With so many teams grabbing their blocker of choice in the first round, the number of teams in the market has significantly shrunken. The Commanders are widely expected to take a tackle and have two picks to do so (36 and 40). Besides them, the Patriots (34), Raiders (44), Dolphins (55), and Lions (61) are teams to watch.

Here are some offensive linemen the Ravens could consider drafting on Day 2:

OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

(6-foot-6, 310 pounds)

Fisher was the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener in 15 years. Unfortunately, he injured his knee in the first game, opening the door for Joe Alt to take over at left tackle. Alt just became the No. 5-overall pick of the Los Angeles Chargers, but some media scouts believe Fisher is every bit as talented and has a high ceiling. Fisher started 25 games at right tackle the past two seasons and is a big blocker who is smooth and light on his feet.

OT Patrick Paul, Houston

(6-foot-7, 331 pounds)

With 44 starts at left tackle under his belt, Paul is highly experienced. He is considered one of the best pure pass blockers in this year's draft, as he has ideal size and length to keep defenders at bay. Though there are questions about his effectiveness as a run blocker, Paul has the tools.

OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

(6-foot-5, 326 pounds)