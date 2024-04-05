Daniel Jeremiah's Breakdown on Ravens' Offensive Tackle Options

Even if the Ravens draft an offensive lineman in Round 1, they could keep searching for more.
"They're going to draft three offensive linemen," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on "The Lounge Podcast." "If they somehow leave this draft with fewer than three offensive linemen, I'll be stunned."
Baltimore hasn't taken a first-round offensive tackle since Ronnie Stanley in 2016, so they're due. Especially since the Ravens must replace three starters on the offensive line – guards John Simpson (Jets) and Kevin Zeitler (Lions), and right tackle Morgan Moses (Jets).
This draft class features versatile tackles who can replace Moses immediately and eventually take over for the 30-year-old Stanley at left tackle. Two tackles being linked most often to the Ravens at No. 30 are Amarius Mims of Georgia and Tyler Guyton of Oklahoma. Jeremiah says both have the athleticism to play either the left or right side.
"They're left tackle ability, no question," Jeremiah said. "People will debate whether there's even such a difference anymore - right tackle, left tackle they're equally important. These guys are tremendous athletes."
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah joins Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing to talk about his current mock pick, the top offensive tackles, the EDGE rusher with rare explosion, the wide receiver draft class and fits, and more.
Baltimore has shown a preference for large offensive tackles and both Mims (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) and Guyton (6-foot-8, 322 pounds) fit the profile. Jeremiah is a former NFL scout who spent four seasons with the Ravens, and he can picture General Manager Eric DeCosta liking Mims and Guyton after watching their tape.
"Teams have certain core beliefs and they have a way that they want their team to look and play," Jeremiah said. "I just go back in the way-back machine to my time in Baltimore and I remember Jonathan Ogden and Orlando Brown. They love size and they love athleticism out there on the edge."
Jeremiah said the offensive line coaches at Georgia and Oklahoma are raving about both prospects. They told Jeremiah that Mims is the most talented pass protector they've had and went weeks without losing one-on-ones in pass protection against Georgia's premier pass rushers.
So how could they still be there for the Ravens at pick No. 30? Mims made only seven starts at Georgia and Guyton played just 21 games during his college career. That lack of experience would require teams to take more of a leap of faith on talent and measurables instead of tape.
"I think Mims or Guyton, teams are split on those guys," Jeremiah said. "Some people don't have an appetite for the guys who don't have a longer track record."
When Baltimore drafted Orlando Brown Jr. in 2018, he became the starting right tackle midway through the season and became one of the league's best on the right side. Then After Brown was traded to the Chiefs in 2021, he became a Pro Bowl left tackle. Jeremiah views Guyton and Mims as players with similar upside.
"We have a deep tackle draft which maybe slots them down a little bit and they don't have the number of starts that some teams are comfortable with. But if you look at this as your first-round pick in 2025, you could make a case you're getting top-10 players.
"If these guys had gone back and had another year of school … these are top-10 picks. These are physical freaks who can pass protect. Those guys are hard to find. I think these guys athletically would have no trouble playing on the left side and to be honest with you I think that's probably where both will end up eventually."
It's possible the Ravens will trade back from No. 30 and still take a tackle with their first pick in the second round. Jordan Morgan of Arizona, Kingsley Suamataia of BYU, Blake Fisher of Notre Dame and Christian Jones of Texas are three tackles that Jeremiah likes who could also be on Baltimore's radar. Morgan has also been highly linked to Baltimore.
"He's coming off an injury and that maybe hurt him a little bit in my eyes," he said. "I didn't think he was quite as strong as these other top guys. I saw guys get into his chest and kind of drive him back a little bit. So that was my concern with him. But an excellent athlete – really, really good feet. He's somebody that I think has left tackle tools."
However, Jeremiah doesn't think the Ravens should trade too far back if they're looking for a plug-and-play starter at right tackle.
"I still think there's a pretty significant drop-off once you get through that top group," Jeremiah said. "We've talked about the depth of this class but it's seven, eight deep," Jeremiah said. "To me, it wouldn't be, 'Hey, I'm going to trade down to 35 and take one of those guys.'
"I think when you marry up some directions they could be looking and what this draft has to offer, I think offensive line is where I would start."