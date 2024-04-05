Daniel Jeremiah's Breakdown on Ravens' Offensive Tackle Options

When Baltimore drafted Orlando Brown Jr. in 2018, he became the starting right tackle midway through the season and became one of the league's best on the right side. Then After Brown was traded to the Chiefs in 2021, he became a Pro Bowl left tackle. Jeremiah views Guyton and Mims as players with similar upside.

"We have a deep tackle draft which maybe slots them down a little bit and they don't have the number of starts that some teams are comfortable with. But if you look at this as your first-round pick in 2025, you could make a case you're getting top-10 players.

"If these guys had gone back and had another year of school … these are top-10 picks. These are physical freaks who can pass protect. Those guys are hard to find. I think these guys athletically would have no trouble playing on the left side and to be honest with you I think that's probably where both will end up eventually."

It's possible the Ravens will trade back from No. 30 and still take a tackle with their first pick in the second round. Jordan Morgan of Arizona, Kingsley Suamataia of BYU, Blake Fisher of Notre Dame and Christian Jones of Texas are three tackles that Jeremiah likes who could also be on Baltimore's radar. Morgan has also been highly linked to Baltimore.

"He's coming off an injury and that maybe hurt him a little bit in my eyes," he said. "I didn't think he was quite as strong as these other top guys. I saw guys get into his chest and kind of drive him back a little bit. So that was my concern with him. But an excellent athlete – really, really good feet. He's somebody that I think has left tackle tools."

However, Jeremiah doesn't think the Ravens should trade too far back if they're looking for a plug-and-play starter at right tackle.

"I still think there's a pretty significant drop-off once you get through that top group," Jeremiah said. "We've talked about the depth of this class but it's seven, eight deep," Jeremiah said. "To me, it wouldn't be, 'Hey, I'm going to trade down to 35 and take one of those guys.'