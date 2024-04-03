Mailbag: Evaluating the Ravens' Pass Rusher Options

Downing: The Ravens currently have nine picks in the draft, and Eric DeCosta has said many times that the draft is the lifeblood of the organization. That's even more so the case now that quarterback Lamar Jackson is signed long-term and taking up a big chunk of the salary cap. The Ravens need to rely on the draft to build out the roster with talented, affordable players, and General Manager Eric DeCosta likes to have lots of swings in the draft. I don't know that there's a "magic number" of draft picks DeCosta would like to have, but if he can trade back and accumulate some extra picks, then he won't hesitate to do that. DeCosta has a track record of maneuvering around the board on draft weekend – both trading up and down – and I would be surprised if he sits and picks with all nine of those selections.