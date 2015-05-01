BALTIMORE RAVENS PRESENT FIRST L.I.F.T. CONFERENCE

The Baltimore Ravens will host their inaugural L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference on Tuesday, May 5 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The event is slated to begin at 7:45 a.m.

The L.I.F.T. Conference is a leadership seminar for female student-athletes from 24 Baltimore City Public high schools. Two sophomore- or junior-ranking students were designated from each participating school and chosen by their respective athletic directors. The criteria to be selected included those student-athletes who serve as both an "untitled leader" and "unsung hero" for their respective sports programs.

The event is designed to empower the next generation of female student-athletes and develop their leadership skills, helping them succeed both on and off the playing field. The students will have an opportunity to hear from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (8 a.m.), as well as Pam Herath, director of programming for the SportsChallenge Leadership Academy based in Washington, D.C.

Herath will lead an interactive discussion with the group before it breaks into a workout session, which is powered by Under Armour and designed to help the students discover how their on-field skills can be applied to their personal and professional lives. A second group discussion will take place in the afternoon.

"We believe sports serve as a great foundation to build character," Ravens community relations director Heather Darney said. "We are thrilled to work in conjunction with the SCLA and Under Armour to help empower and inspire these young women to not only be their best, but to become trailblazers in their community. We hope the L.I.F.T. Conference will serve as a platform to further develop their leadership qualities, which they can take back to their classrooms, playing fields and their everyday lives."

SportsChallenge Leadership Academy provides highly-specialized leadership training to a nationally-diverse group of student-athletes, coaches and adult leaders through residential summer programs and school-year workshops. Since 1996, SCLA has taught effective leadership to students and educators from more than 40 U.S. states and seven countries worldwide.

"The SportsChallenge Leadership Academy is proud to partner with the Baltimore Ravens in their first leadership conference for young female athletes from local high schools," Herath stated. "Having provided leadership development to young athletes for more than 20 years, SCLA understands the importance of developing these essential life skills, on and off the field, especially in young women. The lessons this group will learn at the L.I.F.T. Conference will serve as an additional resource, empowering them to continue to make a difference in their world."

NOTE: The date of this event is subject to change if the mandatory Baltimore City curfew is extended.

* *

*Who: *John Harbaugh (Head Coach, Baltimore Ravens)

* *Pam Herath (Director of Programming, SportsChallenge Leadership Academy)

Caroline Fitzsimmons (Under Armour FX Studio Trainer)

Baltimore City Public High School Female Student-Athletes

*What: *Baltimore Ravens L.I.F.T. Conference

* *

Where: Under Armour Performance Center

1 Winning Drive

Owings Mills, MD 21117

When: Tuesday, May 5