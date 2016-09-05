Baltimore Ravens Provide Players With State-Of-The-Art NormaTec Recovery Room





Owings Mills, M.D. – The grueling nature of the NFL season is a true test of a player's conditioning and toughness. An NFL team must persevere through a nine-month stretch of team workouts, training camp, and both regular-season and post-season play in order to accomplish its ultimate goal of a Super Bowl victory. Recovery between workouts is essential in order for each player to perform at his best during the most important games of the season. With this in mind, the Ravens' new Director of Performance and Recovery, Steve Saunders, facilitated the construction of a NormaTec Recovery Room for his players this offseason.

"The NormaTec system is a key component of our recovery focus," said Saunders. "It's effective, results-driven, and easy to use, especially in a team setting. I have been impressed by the player feedback and regular usage of the many units that we have."

The team's Recovery Room features eight NormaTec PULSE PRO Systems that are utilized by players before and after practices and workouts to flush lactate, reduce soreness, and speed recovery. "I would recommend it to any sports program that wants the most out of their athletes and the best for their athletes," said Saunders.

"The NFL is an incredible display of human performance, with athletes pushing their bodies to the limits of what is physically possible every Sunday," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "NormaTec is proud that our technology is helping these athletes recover faster in between games and practices, and reach their goals on the field."

About NormaTec

NormaTec Recovery Systems are cutting edge recovery solutions that enhance the body's natural ability to recover. While resting, NormaTec Systems simulate active recovery using their patented massage pattern—"NormaTec Pulse Technology." Using NormaTec's full-length leg compression boots before or after an intense workout rejuvenates muscle tissue and dramatically reduces tightness and soreness.

This technology is available due to the pioneering work by NormaTec's late founder, Dr. Laura F. Jacobs. As a rehabilitation physician and Ph.D. bioengineer, Dr. Jacobs saw a major need for effective treatment modalities for patients with circulation compromised by disease, surgery, trauma, and radiation. After finding success in medicine, NormaTec entered the sports industry in 2008. NormaTec Pulse Technology's physiological benefits help athletes recover from workouts and rehabilitate after injuries. Since then, NormaTec has become the face of recovery within elite athletic spheres everywhere.