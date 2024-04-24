 Skip to main content
Ravens Reach Contract Extension With Rashod Bateman

Apr 24, 2024 at 01:33 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Rashod Bateman
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Rashod Bateman

It's not of last year's magnitude, but the Ravens have made another splash on the eve of the NFL Draft. Baltimore has reached an extension with wide receiver Rashod Bateman through the 2026 season, General Manager Eric DeCosta announced.

Bateman is set to go into his fourth season and the Ravens were going to have to decide on whether to pick up his fifth-year option by May 2. The extension makes that moot.

A first-round pick in 2021, Bateman now has a longer runway to make the most of his great talents in Baltimore after injuries have hindered him over his first three years.

"We are pleased to announce that we have extended Rashod Bateman's contract through the 2026 season," DeCosta stated. "Congratulations to 'Bate' and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens."

Bateman, 24, caught 32 passes for 367 yards and one touchdown last season. While there was room for more plays, it was an important step for Bateman because he played nearly a full season (16 games).

607: Reaction to Rashod Bateman Extension

Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing break down Rashod Bateman's contract extension through 2026 and how it impacts the upcoming draft.

Bateman's first three seasons have been hampered by injuries, as a hernia surgery knocked him out for the first six games of his rookie season and foot surgery ended his sophomore season after six games.

He experienced some training camp difficulties coming back from the foot injury last season but got through it and came on stronger as the year went on. Now he'll have a chance to build off that in 2024 and beyond.

The next step is getting Bateman and Lamar Jackson on the same page more consistently, which the Ravens have great confidence in going forward.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bateman had one of the best separation grades among NFL wide receivers. There were many instances when Bateman got open but didn't get the ball.

"I think Rashod Bateman is going to take a big step, just off the top of my head," Head Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason.

"Rashod is going to get opportunities this year. He ran routes really well. He worked super hard. He was healthy for the first time – even as the year went on, he got healthier, and you could see it in his play. The ball got to him, [and] when it did, he made some great plays. The ball is going to get to him a lot more next year. He's going to be ready to go."

It has been widely speculated that the Ravens are in the wide receiver market in the upcoming draft. On the eve of it opening, their long-term needs have changed. Last year, Baltimore reached a record-setting contract extension with Jackson hours before the draft started.

