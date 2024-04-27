Ravens Select Cornerback T.J. Tampa in Round 4

The Ravens doubled up at cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting T.J. Tampa out of Iowa State in the fourth round with pick No. 130 overall.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens had an "open highway" to pick the best players available on Day 3 regardless of position. He followed through on that, getting huge value by taking a second cornerback following first-round pick Nate Wiggins.

Tampa was projected by draft analysts to be an early Day 2 pick. He was ESPN's top-ranked player entering the day. The Athletic's Dane Brugler had Tampa ranked as his No. 55 overall prospect in the draft. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah had him at No. 84.