Baltimore Ravens to Host Cheerleader Tryouts This Weekend

The Baltimore Ravens will host auditions for their 2023 co-ed cheerleading squad on Saturday, March 4 at the Merritt Downtown Athletic Club (210 E. Centre Street, Baltimore, Md.).

For those looking to apply this season, all tryout information can be found at Baltimoreravens.com/cheerleaders/tryouts. Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

On March 4, on-site registration will be held between 9 – 9:45 a.m., and material will be taught from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Formal auditions will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, with callbacks taking place Sunday (3/5).