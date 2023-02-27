Baltimore Ravens to Host Cheerleader Tryouts This Weekend

Feb 27, 2023 at 04:16 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will host auditions for their 2023 co-ed cheerleading squad on Saturday, March 4 at the Merritt Downtown Athletic Club (210 E. Centre Street, Baltimore, Md.).

For those looking to apply this season, all tryout information can be found at Baltimoreravens.com/cheerleaders/tryouts. Registration is open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.

On March 4, on-site registration will be held between 9 – 9:45 a.m., and material will be taught from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Formal auditions will begin at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, with callbacks taking place Sunday (3/5).

In addition to performing at all Ravens home games, Cheerleaders may have opportunities to travel to USO Military Tours, the NFL Pro Bowl and the NFL Draft. The squad is incredibly active in the Maryland community, visiting schools and hospitals, as well as taking part in charity and corporate events.

