Baltimore Sports Reeling From Passing of Vince Bagli

Oct 07, 2020 at 12:39 PM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

100720-Bagli
Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Sports broadcaster Vince Bagli

Baltimore's sports community was reeling Wednesday from the sad news that legendary broadcaster Vince Bagli passed away at age 93.

A genial and generous figure, Bagli was a fixture in the city's press corps during a truly one-of-a-kind career that dated to the debut of television in the late 1940s. He was a native son, having grown up in the city's Hamilton neighborhood, and it wasn't much of a stretch to say he knew everyone and had seen everything.

Bagli put his stamp on high moments such as the Baltimore Colts' success with Johnny Unitas and the Orioles' World Series victories in 1970 and 1983, and he was also there for lows such as the Colts' bitter departure for Indianapolis in 1983.

A key member of the Colts' radio broadcast team for many years, he retired from his job as WBAL-TV's sports anchor in 1995 after holding that job for more than three decades. But he remained a press box fixture, continuing to attend Ravens and Orioles games well into his eighties.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson (knee) sat out practice, but Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and Derek Wolfe (elbow) returned.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson 'Not Happy,' Wants More Deep Completions

Containing Bengals running back Joe Mixon is a Ravens focal point. In a bounce back game, Patrick Queen didn't let his eyes deceive him. Marquise Brown gets more practice reps, but he's still monitored. 
news

Joe Flacco Steps in as New York Jets' Starter

With Sam Darnold dealing with a shoulder injury, the former Ravens quarterback is back in a starting position.
news

Lamar Jackson's Thoughts on His First Matchup With Joe Burrow

The AFC North has another good young quarterback in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow, who could be vying with Lamar Jackson for many years to come.
news

Mailbag: What's Up With the Running Back Rotation?

Will the Ravens incorporate more wide receivers? Should we be afraid of A.J. Green? When will the deep passing game start clicking?
news

Late for Work 10/7: Ravens are 'Going to be Aggressive' at the Trade Deadline

Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins are one of the NFL's best running back tandems. Head coach talk resurfaces for Greg Roman. More praise for Marlon Humphrey's contract. 
news

Baltimore Ravens Podcast Premiere: Black in the NFL

The Organization's Third Original Podcast Debuts Today with Host Clifton Brown
news

Eisenberg: The Chess Game Is On

The Ravens were the ones doing the surprising a year ago when they set the NFL aflame with their ground-oriented attack. Now defensive coordinators are throwing something new at Baltimore every week.
news

Patrick Queen Rebounded By Destroying a Washington Running Back

The Ravens' rookie inside linebacker had a team-high 12 tackles, including three for loss, in Week 4 after being sidelined near the end of the loss to the Chiefs.
news

Late for Work 10/6: Are Ravens No Longer One of Top Two Teams in AFC?

The reason certain players haven't been more involved in the offense. The Ravens' lighter travel schedule is an advantage in more ways than one. Handing out quarter-mark superlatives.
news

News & Notes: Matthew Judon Gets Rewarded for Consistent Effort

Ravens escape Week 4 with no major injuries. The reshuffled offensive line played well in Week 4. Anthony Averett played career-high snaps vs. Washington.

Advertising