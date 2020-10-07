Baltimore Sports Reeling From Passing of Vince Bagli

Baltimore's sports community was reeling Wednesday from the sad news that legendary broadcaster Vince Bagli passed away at age 93.

A genial and generous figure, Bagli was a fixture in the city's press corps during a truly one-of-a-kind career that dated to the debut of television in the late 1940s. He was a native son, having grown up in the city's Hamilton neighborhood, and it wasn't much of a stretch to say he knew everyone and had seen everything.

Bagli put his stamp on high moments such as the Baltimore Colts' success with Johnny Unitas and the Orioles' World Series victories in 1970 and 1983, and he was also there for lows such as the Colts' bitter departure for Indianapolis in 1983.