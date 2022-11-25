Pundit Picks: Baltimore Sun Split on Ravens-Jaguars Winner

Nov 25, 2022 at 09:57 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Domonique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Seth Wickersham

BALTIMORE SUN

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jonas Shaffer
Jaguars 21, Ravens 20 “Jacksonville has had an extra week to prepare for Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense, which seems stuck in neutral and could be without Ronnie Stanley. Travis Etienne will be a great test for the Ravens’ revamped run defense, but Christian Kirk poses the biggest threat on that side of the ball. Would the Ravens trust a banged-up Kyle Hamilton to handle him in the slot? If not, how often can Marlon Humphrey shadow him? This Jaguars offense is better than its record suggests.”
Childs Walker
Ravens 23, Jaguars 16 “The Ravens cannot afford a flat performance against the Jaguars, who run the ball efficiently and string together first downs when quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on form. Jacksonville has not been blown out all season, so expect a nail-biter before the Ravens assert themselves with superior defense and more reliable special teams.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 24, Jaguars 14 “Even though the Jaguars have lost six of their last seven games, the Ravens shouldn’t take this game lightly. Jacksonville has the NFL’s No. 13 offense, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, and running back Travis Etienne Jr. has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the past four games. But the Ravens’ defense will continue its recent stretch of dominance while Lamar Jackson and company will regain some offensive rhythm.”
C.J. Doon
Jaguars 23, Ravens 21 “The Jaguars are the only team with a losing record to produce a positive point differential this season, having outscored opponents by 11 points. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is an above-average quarterback with superstar traits, and he’s got a solid group of weapons around him. Jacksonville’s defense is vulnerable, but it’s not facing the best version of the Ravens’ offense, especially if Lamar Jackson is banged up. All signs point to an upset.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 24, Jaguars 13 “I am a believer in this Ravens’ defense, which is hitting its stride and should make life difficult for Trevor Lawrence, who has played better of late with only two interceptions in his past five games. The Jaguars are coming off their bye week, so health could be a factor, but they simply don’t have the talent the Ravens have. How long can Lamar Jackson and the offense scuffle? I suspect not much longer as he has a solid performance to carry Baltimore to an easy victory.”

USA TODAY

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 30, Jaguars 24
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 20, Jaguars 14
Nate Davis
Ravens 25, Jaguars 17
Safid Deen
Ravens 27, Jaguars 21
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 25, Jaguars 17
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 27, Jaguars 18

NFL.com

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 20, Jaguars 17 “[The Jaguars] are better than their record, but I can't take them over a Ravens defense that is peaking. The Roquan Smith addition has helped to unlock Patrick Queen and, suddenly, the defense is strong at every level. Jacksonville will make Baltimore sweat, though.”

NFL NETWORK

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Jaguars 21, Ravens 20
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 26, Jaguars 20
Marcas Grant
Ravens 22, Jaguars 17
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 29, Jaguars 20
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 28, Jaguars 17
Nick Shook
Ravens 28, Jaguars 16
Marc Sessler
Ravens 20, Jaguars 14
Kevin Patra
Ravens 31, Jaguars 21
Grant Gordon
Ravens 20, Jaguars 10
Eric Edholm
Ravens 22, Jaguars 20

SPORTING NEWS

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 27, Jaguars 17 “The Ravens didn't play well offensively against the Panthers. Lamar Jackson wasn't at full speed with his usual running after the bye and the passing was off in trying to force the ball to limited wide receivers when not targeting Mark Andrews. Baltimore will get back to running effectively while the defense will again frustrate a team vs. run and pass. Jacksonville has more pop than Carolina at home but it won't be enough.”

CBS SPORTS

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 21, Jaguars 20 “The Jaguars come off their bye with a tough home game against the Ravens. The Baltimore defense has come alive in recent weeks and will present a real challenge for Trevor Lawrence. Lamar Jackson and the offense have to pick it up. This will be low scoring, but it's close.”
Jason La Canfora
Will Brinson
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 30, Jaguars 20
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Jaguars 17 “The Ravens’ offense was slow and shaky in last week’s ugly win over the Panthers. I think they’ll right the ship this time around.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 31, Jaguars 21 “Baltimore is a lot better than last week’s showing suggests.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 24, Jaguars 21 “I think [the Jaguars’] defense gives Baltimore’s offense some issues. I think a lot of Baltimore’s defense they way they’re playing right now — it’s good. Jaguars got good balance. I think the Jaguars are going to hang around in this one.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Verderame
Ravens 24, Jaguars 21 “The Ravens have had some close calls against bad teams this season, but the Jaguars might not have enough offensive punch to pull the upset.”

