Pundit Picks: Baltimore Sun Split on Ravens-Jaguars Winner

|Stephania Bell
|Matt Bowen
|Mike Clay
|Jeremy Fowler
|Domonique Foxworth
|Dan Graziano
|Jason Reid
|Seth Wickersham
|Jonas Shaffer
|Jaguars 21, Ravens 20 “Jacksonville has had an extra week to prepare for Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense, which seems stuck in neutral and could be without Ronnie Stanley. Travis Etienne will be a great test for the Ravens’ revamped run defense, but Christian Kirk poses the biggest threat on that side of the ball. Would the Ravens trust a banged-up Kyle Hamilton to handle him in the slot? If not, how often can Marlon Humphrey shadow him? This Jaguars offense is better than its record suggests.”
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 23, Jaguars 16 “The Ravens cannot afford a flat performance against the Jaguars, who run the ball efficiently and string together first downs when quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on form. Jacksonville has not been blown out all season, so expect a nail-biter before the Ravens assert themselves with superior defense and more reliable special teams.”
|Ryan McFadden
|Ravens 24, Jaguars 14 “Even though the Jaguars have lost six of their last seven games, the Ravens shouldn’t take this game lightly. Jacksonville has the NFL’s No. 13 offense, according to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, and running back Travis Etienne Jr. has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of the past four games. But the Ravens’ defense will continue its recent stretch of dominance while Lamar Jackson and company will regain some offensive rhythm.”
|C.J. Doon
|Jaguars 23, Ravens 21 “The Jaguars are the only team with a losing record to produce a positive point differential this season, having outscored opponents by 11 points. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is an above-average quarterback with superstar traits, and he’s got a solid group of weapons around him. Jacksonville’s defense is vulnerable, but it’s not facing the best version of the Ravens’ offense, especially if Lamar Jackson is banged up. All signs point to an upset.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 24, Jaguars 13 “I am a believer in this Ravens’ defense, which is hitting its stride and should make life difficult for Trevor Lawrence, who has played better of late with only two interceptions in his past five games. The Jaguars are coming off their bye week, so health could be a factor, but they simply don’t have the talent the Ravens have. How long can Lamar Jackson and the offense scuffle? I suspect not much longer as he has a solid performance to carry Baltimore to an easy victory.”
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 30, Jaguars 24
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 20, Jaguars 14
|Nate Davis
|Ravens 25, Jaguars 17
|Safid Deen
|Ravens 27, Jaguars 21
|Tyler Dragon
|Ravens 25, Jaguars 17
|Lorenzo Reyes
|Ravens 27, Jaguars 18
|Gregg Rosenthal
|Ravens 20, Jaguars 17 “[The Jaguars] are better than their record, but I can't take them over a Ravens defense that is peaking. The Roquan Smith addition has helped to unlock Patrick Queen and, suddenly, the defense is strong at every level. Jacksonville will make Baltimore sweat, though.”
|Adam Rank
|Jaguars 21, Ravens 20
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 26, Jaguars 20
|Marcas Grant
|Ravens 22, Jaguars 17
|Maurice Jones-Drew
|Ravens 29, Jaguars 20
|Daniel Jeremiah
|Ravens 28, Jaguars 17
|Nick Shook
|Ravens 28, Jaguars 16
|Marc Sessler
|Ravens 20, Jaguars 14
|Kevin Patra
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 21
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 20, Jaguars 10
|Eric Edholm
|Ravens 22, Jaguars 20
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Jaguars 17 “The Ravens didn't play well offensively against the Panthers. Lamar Jackson wasn't at full speed with his usual running after the bye and the passing was off in trying to force the ball to limited wide receivers when not targeting Mark Andrews. Baltimore will get back to running effectively while the defense will again frustrate a team vs. run and pass. Jacksonville has more pop than Carolina at home but it won't be enough.”
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 21, Jaguars 20 “The Jaguars come off their bye with a tough home game against the Ravens. The Baltimore defense has come alive in recent weeks and will present a real challenge for Trevor Lawrence. Lamar Jackson and the offense have to pick it up. This will be low scoring, but it's close.”
|Jason La Canfora
|Will Brinson
|Jared Dubin
|Ryan Wilson
|John Breech
|Ravens 30, Jaguars 20
|Dave Richard
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Michael David Smith
|Ravens 28, Jaguars 17 “The Ravens’ offense was slow and shaky in last week’s ugly win over the Panthers. I think they’ll right the ship this time around.”
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 31, Jaguars 21 “Baltimore is a lot better than last week’s showing suggests.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 24, Jaguars 21 “I think [the Jaguars’] defense gives Baltimore’s offense some issues. I think a lot of Baltimore’s defense they way they’re playing right now — it’s good. Jaguars got good balance. I think the Jaguars are going to hang around in this one.”
|Albert Breer
|Connor Orr
|Gary Gramling
|John Pluym
|Mitch Goldich
|Matt Verderame
|Ravens 24, Jaguars 21 “The Ravens have had some close calls against bad teams this season, but the Jaguars might not have enough offensive punch to pull the upset.”