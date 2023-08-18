Practice Report: Rashod Bateman, J.K. Dobbins Ramp Up Practice Activity

Two key pieces of the Ravens' offense, wide receiver Rashod Bateman and running back J.K. Dobbins, ramped up their practice activity Friday, participating in team drills for the first time.

Bateman returned to practice nine days ago and continues to work his way back from last year's foot surgery. Dobbins was activated four days ago.

"They're both out there in team drills moving around and looking good. So, that was great to see," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Our training staff and our strength staff have done a great job, and those guys, themselves, have done a great job. Rashod has worked really hard to get himself to where he is right now. He looked good today."

Bateman capped practice with a spectacular touchdown catch during 7-on-7 work in which he slipped behind cornerback Brandon Stephens and made an outstretched grab one-handed (left-handed) grab in the back corner of the end zone.

"That was a heck of a catch," Harbaugh said. "How did he stay in bounds? How did he make the catch? How did he track the ball? And to go in there and just throw it in there like that on his first day back on that kind of a drill, very impressive."

Injuries have stunted Bateman's first two years in the league, and he's eager to show his premier talent in Year 3. Though the Ravens added Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and first-round rookie Zay Flowers to the receiver room this offseason, Bateman is still crucial to Baltimore reaching its heights in the passing game.

"He's been fantastic," Wide Receivers Coach Greg Ward said. "He's been on task with everything that I've asked of him and everything that he knows he needs to do. He's been awesome."

Here are other highlights from Friday's padded practice: