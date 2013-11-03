Battered Joe Flacco Off The Mark

Nov 03, 2013 at 02:20 PM


Joe Flacco scampered from pressure as he did often Sunday night in Cleveland.

He saw wide receiver Tandon Doss open deep and tried to contort his body and launch a throw. It landed well short.

Frustrated, Flacco showed rare emotion on the field. He crouched near the Browns sideline, grabbed his facemask and looked to let out a scream.

It was a rough first half for the Ravens quarterback. He rallied in the second half, but it wasn't enough to dig Baltimore out of another slow start.

He was sacked five times and hit eight. He was hit and off the mark so much that a reporter's first question to John Harbaugh was whether Flacco was injured. He wasn't.

"It's not easy on Sundays when you go out there and it's tough sledding and you're not getting the job done," Flacco said. "You've got to stare it right in the face."

Flacco finished with 24 completions on 41 attempts for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. They're solid numbers, adding up to an 82.4 quarterback rating.

But Flacco has never been about numbers. He's been about wins. And those haven't been coming as often as usual. For the first time in his six-year career, Flacco is 3-5. It's also his first loss to Cleveland.

"It's obviously frustrating. We just haven't been good enough," Flacco said.

Flacco was off at the start. He missed wide receiver Jacoby Jones twice on the team's first drive, leading to a three-and-out and wasting excellent starting field position.

If he wasn't missing receivers, the pressure was getting to him. A sack on third-and-6 snuffed out the next drive, forcing the Ravens to settle for a 51-yard field goal when they were just outside the red zone.

Flacco was again sacked on third down on the Ravens' first drive of the second quarter – another three-and-out. He threw wide of Torrey Smith on the next drive, then had the incomplete pass to Doss on third-and-20.

He made his worst throw on the next drive. From the Ravens' 40-yard line, he tried to launch a pass deep down the field for Doss. The ball went high in the air and seemed to die, falling into triple coverage as an essential jump ball. It was tipped and intercepted by Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

At that point, Flacco was 5-for-15 for 51 yards and an interception. He had a 16.2 quarterback rating. He has nine interceptions on the year – all on the road.

Flacco thought he saw the safety following Smith, but that wasn't the case.

"It was a terrible ball," Flacco said. "It didn't come out of my hand right or something. It was a really bad ball. I threw it up in the air and it got caught up there and didn't do anything."

Flacco's game looked to turn around when he hit Torrey Smith for the first time on a 46-yard bomb down the middle. Smith was left wide open. A longer throw would have likely been a touchdown, but the Ravens still got in the end zone when Flacco found rookie Marlon Brown, who stretched for a 19-yard score.

Some of Flacco's best plays were with his legs, and he finished the game leading the team in rushing yards. He scrambled for 15 yards on third-and-12 in the third quarter and had the Ravens marching. But he was sacked on third down from Cleveland's 37, eliminating the chance for a field goal.

Working almost entirely out of the shotgun like he did in Pittsburgh, Flacco started to heat up. He kept going to Brown, and pulled the Ravens to within three points with a 7-yard strike and good throw on a two-point conversion.

But sacks ultimately did Flacco in. He had a chance for a game-tying or winning drive with about 11 minutes remaining, and drove the Ravens to Baltimore's 46-yard line. Facing a third-and-3, Flacco danced around the pocket and tried to spin out of pressure, but was brought down for a 1-yard loss.

The Ravens punted and Flacco didn't see the ball again until there was 14 seconds left.

Flacco didn't make the Browns pay when they blitzed. Asked if that emboldened Cleveland, Flacco said there's "no doubt about it."

"They've done some things to put pressure on some teams. It was definitely part of what we thought we were going to get," Flacco said.

"We're just making it tough on ourselves. We've got to run the ball better and get some completions, and we didn't do that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Bengals, Week 7

The Ravens will use their purple jerseys and white pants for a second straight week.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The Week 7 showdown between AFC North rivals Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be broadcast on CBS.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Aren't Taking the Bengals Lightly

The Ravens have blown out the Bengals the past couple years, but this is a different Cincinnati team.
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan at Inside Linebacker Moving Forward?

Which running back will step up if Latavius Murray is sidelined? What's the plan to slow down Ja'Marr Chase? How high can this year's Ravens go?
news

Ravens Sign Former First-Round Guard to Practice Squad

Baltimore has added veteran James Carpenter to the practice squad, bolstering the team's depth. The Ravens also signed linebacker Joe Thomas to the p-squad.
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Having Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been put on injured reserve, meaning the Ravens will move forward with their current tackles.
news

News & Notes: Ravens 'Nearing Resolution' With Ronnie Stanley

John Harbaugh couldn't be any more pleased with Patrick Mekari. The Ravens didn't intend to give Rashod Bateman so many snaps. No update on Latavius Murray. Ravens cornerbacks put 'gloves' on the Chargers' wideouts.
news

Lamar Jackson's Critics Are 'Whistling in the Graveyard'

It's clear that nobody has 'figured out' Lamar Jackson, and 'there is no answer,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
news

Ravens Pay Tribute to Mervo's Elijah Gorham

The Ravens paid tribute Sunday to Elijah Gorham, a beloved 17-year-old Mervo High School student who passed away after injuries suffered during a football game.
news

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said his team simply 'lost to a really good team.' QB Justin Herbert said the Ravens showed some new wrinkles.
news

Ravens Show They Can Still Win on the Ground Too

All three Baltimore Ravens running backs scored touchdowns as the Ravens piled up 187 rushing yards against the Chargers' last-ranked defense.
news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Here's the uniform combination the Ravens will wear for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising