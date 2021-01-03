Battle-Tested Ravens React to Clinching Playoff Spot

One month and one day ago, the Ravens were dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and had lost their third straight game, this time to the rival Steelers. That's when Baltimore went into "playoff mode," likely needing to win out to reach the playoffs.

On Sunday in Cincinnati, the Ravens officially punched their ticket, dominating the Bengals in a 38-3 victory for their fifth-straight win.

The Ravens are going to the playoffs for the third straight year and enter as one of the NFL's hottest teams.

In the postgame locker room, players said there was of, course, celebration. But the Ravens have been in must-win games for a month, and they know they have to do more this year in the playoffs.

"We had our backs to the wall," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Nobody said anything, they just went to work every single day and competed in every single game. Now we start again. It's a new season."

The Bengals entered Sunday's game with 12 straight victories in their home finale when entering with a losing record. Memories of their shocking upset that kept Baltimore out of the playoffs in 2017 were rekindled this week.