Behind the Scenes at Ravens Media Day

After a long offseason without seeing players on the field, seeing the Ravens in their uniforms for Media Day feels like a big deal.
Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes photos and videos from yesterday's shoot at the Under Armour Performance Center:
We've got to start with the MVP. Here's Lamar Jackson's 2020 look. New visor?
We've seen the plethora of offseason workout videos from Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason, but here's the new-and-improved wideout with his jersey on:
It sure is good to see the rookies in purple for the first time:
In case you're wondering whether Calais Campbell still looks big in Ravens purple, the answer is yes:
Newcomers Derek Wolfe and D.J. Fluker also reported to work for the first time:
And of course it was good to see some of the returning vets: