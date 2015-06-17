Behind-The-Scenes From Photo Headshot Day

It was picture day Wednesday the Under Armour Performance Center.
Photographers and video crews from NBC, EA Sports, ESPN and CBS/NFL Network were all in the building to get material for the upcoming season. They gathered content such as video headshots – the clips where players say their name and school for starting lineups – and creative photos to use during broadcasts.
The Ravens have five primetime games this season, so the crews needed to collect plenty of shots.
Here's some of the behind-the-scenes content from all of the various photo shoots: