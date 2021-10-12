Ben Cleveland Carted Off With Knee Injury

The Ravens lost another offensive lineman to injury Monday night when rookie guard Ben Cleveland was carted off the field with a knee injury with 2:14 left in the first half.

Cleveland was announced as doubtful to return, and he acknowledged applause from the M&T Bank Stadium crowd, raising his hand as he was driven off the field.

A third-round pick from Georgia, Cleveland and Ben Powers have shared reps at left guard this season after competing for the starting job during training camp. The coaching staff has been pleased with Cleveland's play during a season in which Baltimore's offensive line has been challenged by injuries.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has been out since Week 1, still not 100 percent after last year's season-ending ankle surgery. Alejandro Villanueva, who moved from right tackle to left tackle in Week 2, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and played Monday night despite being listed as questionable. Second-year offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who has been out since Week 1 after suffering a knee injury, returned to practice Saturday but he is still on the injured list.

With Cleveland out, Powers would likely be depended upon to carry the load at left tackle in the second half.