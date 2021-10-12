Ben Cleveland Carted Off With Knee Injury

Oct 11, 2021 at 09:42 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101121-Cleveland
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Ben Cleveland

The Ravens lost another offensive lineman to injury Monday night when rookie guard Ben Cleveland was carted off the field with a knee injury with 2:14 left in the first half.

Cleveland was announced as doubtful to return, and he acknowledged applause from the M&T Bank Stadium crowd, raising his hand as he was driven off the field.

A third-round pick from Georgia, Cleveland and Ben Powers have shared reps at left guard this season after competing for the starting job during training camp. The coaching staff has been pleased with Cleveland's play during a season in which Baltimore's offensive line has been challenged by injuries.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has been out since Week 1, still not 100 percent after last year's season-ending ankle surgery. Alejandro Villanueva, who moved from right tackle to left tackle in Week 2, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 and played Monday night despite being listed as questionable. Second-year offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who has been out since Week 1 after suffering a knee injury, returned to practice Saturday but he is still on the injured list.

With Cleveland out, Powers would likely be depended upon to carry the load at left tackle in the second half.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins also left in the first half with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. He was injured on the same play as Cleveland, when bounced off a Colts tackle on a 7-yard catch.

Related Content

news

Alejandro Villanueva Will Play vs. Colts, But DeShon Elliott Is Inactive

Veteran tackle Alejandro Villanueva will be in action for Monday Night Football, but starting safety DeShon Elliott will miss his second straight game. 
news

Ravens Activate Miles Boykin From Injured Reserve to Face Colts

Baltimore did not bring up first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Baltimore has also activated tackle Andre Smith and safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad.
news

A Physical Freak and Gentle Giant, Haloti Ngata Emotional About Ring of Honor Induction

Haloti Ngata is one of the best defenders in a Ravens history full of greats, but it's his parents who he'll be thinking of Monday night.
news

Around the AFC North: JuJu Smith-Schuster Is Out for the Season

Joe Burrow shook off a big hit, but went to the hospital following Cincinnati's defeat. The Browns are furious with the officials after a wild loss to Chargers.
news

Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Baltimore Ravens will break out the black jerseys and purple pants for just the second time in franchise history.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Colts

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Ravens (3-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (1-3) on Monday Night Football.
news

Pundit Picks: Jeremy Fowler Stands Alone With Colts Over Ravens

See who the pundits are picking to win Monday night's game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/11: Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat Colts

Ravens reportedly getting trade offers for their running backs. Justin Tucker trends without even playing. How much does the Ravens' rushing streak matter?
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 5

With the Ravens playing on 'Monday Night Football' fans have a chance to watch some other good AFC games.
news

News & Notes: Latavius Murray Is Adapting to Ravens' Running Back Committee

Lamar Jackson's throwing has impressed Latavius Murray. John Harbaugh gives update on Jaylon Ferguson. Le'Veon Bell uses boxing to his benefit.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Colts

Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva returned to practice and is questionable. DeShon Elliott is questionable after practicing on a limited basis.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising