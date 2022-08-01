Ben Cleveland Passes Conditioning Test, Takes Practice Field

Ravens guard Ben Cleveland has passed his conditioning test and taken the field for the first time at training camp.
Cleveland missed four practices, including Saturday's practice at M&T Bank Stadium, as he was on the non-football injury list. Monday is the team's first padded practice.
"We're not going to put a player out there until he can do it; we think it's that important," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday. "I know he can do it; he's going to do it; he's just got to get out there and get it done."
The giant (6-foot-6, 357 pounds) second-year blocker now enters arguably the best competition for a starting spot at Ravens training camp. Last week, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Ben Powers is in the lead for now, but Tyre Phillips and Cleveland will also be pushing to be the Week 1 starter.