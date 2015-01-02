Ben Roethlisberger Finally Starting To Feel Better From Courtney Upshaw Hits

Ben Roethlisberger has felt the effects of the two games against the Ravens this year.
The Steelers quarterback has taken a pair of crushing hits from outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw this season, and he admitted that the plays left him sore for much of the season.
"He hit me pretty hard early a couple times this year," Roethlisberger said. "I think my chest is finally starting to feel a little better. Hopefully he doesn't hit me again and make it hurt some more."
The first hit came early in the Week 2 game between the two rivals, as Upshaw came unblocked to knock Roethlisberger off his feet with a blow to the chest. Even though Roethlisberger still had the football, Upshaw was hit with a roughing the passer penalty because he led with the crown of his helmet.
The other hit came in Pittsburgh when Upshaw hit the quarterback in the chops just after he got rid of a pass. Upshaw was also flagged for that hit, which left Roethlisberger grimacing in the now-famous "Popeye" face.
The hits on Roethlisberger have cost Upshaw, as he was fined $16,000 for the first hit and $20,000 for the second. The hefty fines have Upshaw thinking twice about drilling the Steelers quarterback because he doesn't want to dip into his wallet again.
"Every time I touch Ben, the NFL sends me a letter," he said. "Honestly I'm not going to change the way I play. I'm a physical guy. Every time I get a chance, I want to hit somebody, but hitting them in a legal way.
"When it comes to Ben, I'll probably just tag him off because I don't need another letter. Then I'll get fussed at by everybody for losing more money."