Ben Roethlisberger Finally Starting To Feel Better From Courtney Upshaw Hits

The other hit came in Pittsburgh when Upshaw hit the quarterback in the chops just after he got rid of a pass. Upshaw was also flagged for that hit, which left Roethlisberger grimacing in the now-famous "Popeye" face.

The hits on Roethlisberger have cost Upshaw, as he was fined $16,000 for the first hit and $20,000 for the second. The hefty fines have Upshaw thinking twice about drilling the Steelers quarterback because he doesn't want to dip into his wallet again.

"Every time I touch Ben, the NFL sends me a letter," he said. "Honestly I'm not going to change the way I play. I'm a physical guy. Every time I get a chance, I want to hit somebody, but hitting them in a legal way.