Ben Roethlisberger: More Respect in Ravens Rivalry Than With Bengals

Over that same period, the Steelers own a 16-5 record against the Bengals, including knocking Cincinnati out of the 2015 playoffs in another nasty game that included a late helmet-to-helmet hit by linebacker Vontaze Burfict on wide receiver Antonio Brown that left him concussed and unable to play the following week.

On Monday Night Football, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster blindsided Burfict with a vicious block that sent him off the field on a backboard and cart. Brown was later hit late in the helmet by Bengals safety George Iloka. Smith-Schuster and Iloka have both been suspended for one game.

Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace has been on both sides, having spent his first four years in Pittsburgh and the last two in Baltimore. He said the Ravens-Steelers rivalry is "no doubt" better than Steelers-Bengals.

"I don't think it's close," he said. "This one is a rivalry, that one started to get more personal."

With that said, the Ravens-Steelers rivalry has a collection of bone-crunching tackles in its history. Here's a quick review of some of the biggest:

2006 – Ravens linebacker Bart Scott de-cleats Roethlisberger

2008 – Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis breaks running back Rashard Mendenhall's shoulder when they meet in the hole

2009 – Ravens running back Willie McGahee gets blown up by Steelers safety Ryan Clark

2010 – Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata breaks Roethlisberger's nose

2010 – Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward levels an unsuspecting Ed Reed, leaving him woozy

2011 – Ravens linebacker Jarret Johnson gives Ward a taste of his own medicine

2013 – Ravens linebacker Courtney Upshaw drills Roethlisberger in the chest

"If you look at highlight tapes, look at the past, there's definitely been those type of hits in the Ravens-Steelers rivalary," linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "I think recently, it hasn't been that violent. There's definitely been some hard hits, but not people intentionally trying to hurt each other."

Big hits are still part of the rivalry. As Mosley said, "I know [Terrell Suggs] is not going to tackle Ben softly." But it's different.