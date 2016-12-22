Ben Roethlisberger Says Ravens Have Steelers' Number

Dec 22, 2016 at 03:40 AM
QB Tyler Huntley, QB Lamar Jackson
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

22_WhatSteelersAreSaying_news.jpg


Maybe Ben Roethlisberger was just engaging in a little reverse psychology Wednesday morning, but the Steelers quarterback made a pretty strong statement about the Ravens' current four-game winning over his team.

"They have our number," Roethlisberger said during a conference call with the Baltimore media.

The Ravens have certainly given the Steelers fits in recent years. Baltimore has won six of the last seven matchups, including two straight at Heinz Field.

That success has been a talking point throughout the week leading up to Sunday's Christmas day showdown in Pittsburgh, and Ravens w

ide receiver Mike Wallace believes his old team is "most definitely" aware of the trend.

"Nobody wants to be on the side where you lost four [in a row]," Wallace said. "I'm pretty sure – well I know for sure – if it was the other way around, we would be talking about it over here. Obviously, they are going to talk about it."

Baltimore has won some big games over the Steelers over the last few years. The most notable was a 30-17 victory at Heinz Field in the 2014 wild-card game.  The Ravens also beat Pittsburgh 20-17 last season when Ryan Mallett started at quarterback and the Steelers were in the middle of a playoff race.

The Ravens have also done a good job of limiting Pittsburgh's playmakers.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has torched virtually every defense he's faced the last few years, but the Ravens have held him at bay. In his 14 career games against Baltimore, Brown has scored only two touchdowns and topped 100 receiving yards just three times.

Running back Le'Veon Bell, one off the league's best backs, has averaged just 67.6 rushing yards per game in his six meetings with Baltimore. The Ravens held him to a season-low 32 rushing yards in their meeting earlier this season.

In his last three games against the Ravens, Roethlisberger has thrown five interceptions to two touchdowns.

"We are just going to try to find a way to win the football game," Roethlisberger said. "If you need extra motivation for this game, then something is wrong with you."

The Ravens certainly enjoyed their recent success against the Steelers, but they also understand that it will have little bearing on Sunday's game. First place in the AFC North is on the line, and both teams are well aware of what's at stake this season.

"The only one that matters is on Sunday," Wallace said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Not Sure Who Starts Between Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

Several injured players will work through injuries this week, hoping to return Sunday. Geno Stone and Brandon Stephens looked solid as the starting safety duo. The offensive line acquitted itself well against the Packers.
news

Justin Houston Placed on COVID List; Pernell McPhee Activated to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could be without one of their top pass rushers against the Bengals, but are getting a veteran outside linebacker back to action.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Mixon Injures Ankle With Ravens Up Next

Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers 'still have pulse' after big win over Tennessee. Baker Mayfield and many others won't play as the severely shorthanded Browns face the Raiders on Monday. 
news

Snap Counts: How Ravens Shuffled Their Injury-Ravaged Secondary

Cornerback Kevon Seymour played 87% of the snaps after Tavon Young went down with a concussion. Rashod Bateman played a career-high 93% of the snaps.
news

Justin Tucker, Patrick Ricard Win AFC Pro Bowl Fan Voting

The Ravens' record-setting placekicker and starting fullback won the AFC fan voting at their position for the 2022 Pro Bowl.
news

Late For Work 12/20: Ravens' Final Two-Point Decision Debated Again; Should Ravens Have Gone for Two Earlier?

Media believes Harbaugh worthy of Coach of the Year. Mark Andrews labeled the NFL's best tight end. Peter King names Tyler Huntley his Offensive Player of the Week. Bengals cornerback trash-talks Lamar Jackson and Ravens with divisional game coming on Sunday.
news

What the Packers Said After Escaping Baltimore With a Win

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the Ravens' unique defensive gameplan and players and Head Coach Matt LaFluer LaFleur give their take on Baltimore going for two and the win.
news

Ravens' Playoff Chances After Loss to Packers

The Ravens are now 8-6 and have a 50% chance of making the playoffs and a 26% chance of winning the AFC North.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Packers

Even in a loss, the Ravens had one of their finest performances of 2021. I'm growing weary of all the two-point conversion second-guessing. Tyler Huntley didn't look like he should be anyone's backup.
news

Tyler Huntley Takes a 'Big Step' in Relief of Lamar Jackson

Making his second start of the season, Tyler Huntley led another fourth-quarter rally and continued to spark the offense at quarterback.
news

Tyler Huntley, Mark Andrews Share Their View of Two-Point Conversion

The Ravens' two-point conversion play was designed for TE Mark Andrews, but Packers safety Darnell Savage got a finger on the ball.
news

John Harbaugh Explains Two-Point Conversion Decision vs. Packers

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens lost when a two-point conversion attempt at the end went incomplete.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising