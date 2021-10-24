Bengals Finally Get Best of Lamar Jackson

Jackson has enjoyed some signature moments against Cincinnati in the past, including a 360-degree spin during a touchdown run during his MVP season in 2019. But the Bengals prevented Jackson (15 for 31, 257 yards, one touchdown) from pulling off heroics to rally the Ravens as he had done several times during their five-game winning streak.

Jackson missed on some throws he normally makes, but the Bengals made sure he was throwing into tight windows with little time to make decisions. They were also disciplined with their pass rush, ready to squeeze Jackson's avenues to escape when he decided to tuck and run. Jackson rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries, but his longest gain was 16 yards.

"I thought our defensive coaching staff came together with a great plan, and our guys executed it to a tee," Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said. "We have smart pass rushers, and [Jackson] is so dangerous. Every time he extends a play, he's capable of running for an explosive play or passing for one. He's just such a tremendous player, and I'm really proud of how our defense handled him today. That was a really big step for us."

Jackson also gave credit to the Bengals defense.

"They played a great game," Jackson said. "For certain plays, they just played great defense. But we left some points out there on the field, for sure."