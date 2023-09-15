Pundit Picks: Bengals Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

Childs Walker Bengals 23, Ravens 20 “Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be motivated not to start 0-2 in the AFC North. The Ravens are already in triage mode as they try to work around a series of injuries to key starters. That’s a daunting setup for a road trip that would not have been easy for the Ravens under the best circumstances.”

Brian Whacker Bengals 27, Ravens 17 “The Bengals come into this one annoyed from getting embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and do so healthy, unlike the Ravens, who could be without as many as six starters. The Ravens have been tough on quarterback Joe Burrow in the past, but they’ve still lost each of their past three games at Paycor Stadium (albeit without Lamar Jackson available for any of them). Still, there’s just too much to overcome for a Ravens team that is banged up on the offensive line, without its top running back and is without cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams against what is still one of the AFC’s top offenses.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 20, Bengals 17 “Joe Burrow’s calf injury might be worse than he and the team said. The Bengals’ offense took 52 of their 54 snaps against the Browns from shotgun, and Burrow had the ninth-fastest time to throw of his career. Does that sound like a team confident in the health of its quarterback? Plus, Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald did as well as anyone in bottling up Cincinnati’s offense last season. I expect Baltimore to put together a strong performance and Lamar Jackson to have a breakout game, injuries be damned.”