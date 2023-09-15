Pundit Picks: Bengals Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

Sep 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Bengals 23, Ravens 20 “Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be motivated not to start 0-2 in the AFC North. The Ravens are already in triage mode as they try to work around a series of injuries to key starters. That’s a daunting setup for a road trip that would not have been easy for the Ravens under the best circumstances.”
Brian Whacker
Bengals 27, Ravens 17 “The Bengals come into this one annoyed from getting embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and do so healthy, unlike the Ravens, who could be without as many as six starters. The Ravens have been tough on quarterback Joe Burrow in the past, but they’ve still lost each of their past three games at Paycor Stadium (albeit without Lamar Jackson available for any of them). Still, there’s just too much to overcome for a Ravens team that is banged up on the offensive line, without its top running back and is without cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams against what is still one of the AFC’s top offenses.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 20, Bengals 17 “Joe Burrow’s calf injury might be worse than he and the team said. The Bengals’ offense took 52 of their 54 snaps against the Browns from shotgun, and Burrow had the ninth-fastest time to throw of his career. Does that sound like a team confident in the health of its quarterback? Plus, Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald did as well as anyone in bottling up Cincinnati’s offense last season. I expect Baltimore to put together a strong performance and Lamar Jackson to have a breakout game, injuries be damned.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 17, Bengals 14 “We’ve seen this from the Ravens before. Someone (not named Lamar Jackson) goes down, and they rally behind the next man up and win a game nobody expects them to. And don’t think Baltimore doesn’t remember its last trip to Cincinnati. All that will be fuel for the Ravens, who are facing a Bengals team that looked downright bad in Week 1. Both offenses will improve Sunday, but the return of tight end Mark Andrews will be what the Ravens need to pull off an upset.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Bengals 24
Chris Bumbaca
Ravens 24, Bengals 21
Nate Davis
Bengals 25, Ravens 20
Safid Deen
Ravens 24, Bengals 20
Tyler Dragon
Bengals 21, Ravens 20
Victoria Hernandez
Bengals 21, Ravens 16
Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
Bengals 20, Ravens 14
Lorenzo Reyes
Bengals 24, Ravens 17

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Brooke Cerosimo
Ravens 24, Bengals 23
Ali Bhanpuri
Ravens 25, Bengals 22 “How the Ravens' backup RBs perform in place of J.K. Dobbins on Sunday could determine whether John Harbaugh continues to look in-house for support or seeks help elsewhere. The bigger story here, though, is the expected return of Pro Bowl TE Mark Andrews, who, along with rookie standout Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, comprise a pass-catching unit capable of mitigating any trouble the Ravens have on the ground. Joe Burrow's Bengals are way too good to lay another dud, especially at home, but I think their slow start extends into Week 2 before they truly kick things into gear. Sound familiar?”
Dan Parr
Bengals 27, Ravens 24
Gennaro Filice
Bengals 24, Ravens 21
Tom Blair
Bengals 21, Ravens 20

NFL NETWORK

Table inside Article
Pundit Projected Winner Commentary
Adam Rank
Bengals 24, Ravens 22
Colleen Wolfe
Ravens 24, Bengals 21
Marcas Grant
Bengals 24, Ravens 21
Maurice Jones-Drew
Ravens 23, Bengals 17
Daniel Jeremiah
Bengals 31, Ravens 23
Nick Shook
Bengals 24, Ravens 23
Marc Sessler
Bengals 34, Ravens 17
Kevin Patra
Bengals 21, Ravens 17
Grant Gordon
Bengals 10, Ravens 7
Eric Edholm
Bengals 21, Ravens 20

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Bengals 31, Ravens 24 “While Joe Burrow has struggled mightily in his matchup against the Browns, he's thrived against the Ravens when they have had tough defenses. Now Baltimore has a weak exploitable secondary and their running game still has some questions now minus JK Dobbins and not letting Lamar Jackson rumble as much. The Ravens have some exciting young receivers, but the Bengals are underrated with their pass rush and coverage.”

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Bengals 27, Ravens 20 “The Bengals are coming off a horrible showing in their opener, one in which Joe Burrow looked bad. That will change here. The Bengals will get the offense going here. The Ravens have some injury issues on the offensive line, which could be a problem. The division games are always tough, but I don't see Cincinnati going 0-2 to start this season like it did in 2022.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Mike Florio
Bengals 28, Ravens 24 “That offense for the Ravens seemed to be so sluggish last week. Every time I looked up it was like, ‘What’s really going on there?’ It’s still a work in progress, and they don’t have J.K. Dobbins, they’ve got some injuries on the offensive line. I give the Bengals the edge.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 24, Bengals 23 “I don’t trust the Bengals offense quite yet, and I ‘ve seen them start slow three years in a row. And I think Baltimore will be highly motivated by that playoff loss and go on the road and pull this one off.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER COMMENTARY
Cody Williams
Ravens 21, Bengals 20 “Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense weren't exactly lighting the world on fire in Week 1, even if the end result was still a 16-point win over the lowly Texans. At the same time, though, the rust for Joe Burrow was more than evident with perhaps the worst game of the Bengals quarterback's career. My expectation, especially with the divisional familiarity at play, is that Baltimore continues to make Burrow uncomfortable and we see another bad-to-middling game from the QB while the Ravens take a step forward in the second game under new OC Todd Monken.”

